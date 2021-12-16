Voluntarily approved by Vodeo Games Union – The Hollywood Reporter





Indie Studios Vodeo Games has voluntarily approved a union formed by employees and independent contractors affiliated with the major unions of the US Communications Workers’ Union (CWA). According to CWA, Vodeo Workers United, a group of about 10 workers, became the first accredited union in a video game studio in North America.

“All workers deserve unions and statements, regardless of how they operate their workplaces, employment conditions or working conditions,” Vodeo Games producer Myriame Lachapelle said in a statement. “We are inspired by the growth of workers organizing within the gaming industry, a new industry-wide standard that improves our shared working conditions and encourages others to do the same. I hope we can set a precedent. “

The union is the developer of the Beastbreaker and negotiates on behalf of qualified workers, including staff and independent contractors. Independent contractors account for more than half of the negotiation unit. According to Vodeo Workers United, all qualified workers vote in favor of the union, and all members of the negotiating unit work remotely in both the United States and Canada.

In a statement, Vodeo Games founder and game co-director Asher Vollmer, who is also the creator of Threes, said the company has long been a “proud professional worker studio” with four working hours per week and a minimum of four days a week. But he says he offers unlimited vacations. You need to take it. When he was first approached by Vodeo Workers United, “it was easy to take a step back and proudly watch what other North American gaming companies don’t have.” “We look forward to continuing to make great games with great hearts at Video,” he added.

Among other technology and digital industry workers, video game workers (US industry is primarily non-union) when CWA launched a campaign to organize CODE or digital employees in early 2020. ) Was first announced to organize the intention. Unions representing some 700,000 workers in industries such as telecommunications, IT and news media are also helping to organize Image Comics. This could be a test case for a major comics company that operates mostly unionized. industry.

Over the past few years, the United States has made some significant progress in video game labor. Employees of Activision Blizzard went out several times this year over limit working conditions and layoff working conditions, and Riot Games workers went out in 2019 in protest of the company’s use. Compulsory arbitration.

The Vodeo Union will work towards negotiating the first contract with the company. Vodeo Workers United said in a statement that it wants the union to set an example for others. We shared working conditions, “they tweeted.

