Apple scrubs the controversial CSAM detection feature from a web page, but says plans haven’t changed





Apple has updated its child safety feature web page to remove all references to the controversial Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection feature, first announced in August. The changes discovered by MacRumors appear to have been made between December 10th and December 13th. However, despite changes to the company’s website, the company states that its plans for this feature have not changed.

Two of the three safety features released earlier this week in iOS 15.2 are still present on the page titled “Extended Protection for Kids.” However, references to the more controversial CSAM detection, which was delayed due to backlash from privacy advocates, have been removed.

When asked to comment, Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer said the company’s position hasn’t changed since September, when it first announced that it would delay the start of CSAM detection. Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, etc., take additional time to collect and improve input over the next few months before releasing these critical child safety features. I decided to.

Importantly, Apple’s statement does not say that the feature has been completely canceled. A document outlining how the feature works is still available on Apple’s site.

Apples’ CSAM detection feature was controversial when it was announced because it needed to get a hash of iCloud photos and compare it to a database of hashes of known child sexual abuse images. Apple claims that this approach allows users to report users to authorities if they know they are uploading images of child abuse without more generally compromising customer privacy. It also shows that the encryption of user data is unaffected and the analysis is performed on the device.

However, critics argue that Apple’s system risks compromising Apple’s end-to-end encryption. Some call this system a backdoor where governments around the world could powerfully arm Apple and expand it to include non-CSAM content. Apple says it will not respond to government demands to extend beyond CSAM.

The CSAM detection feature hasn’t reached a new release date yet, but Apple has released two other child protection features announced in August. One is designed to warn children when they receive images containing nudity in their messages, and the other searches for terms related to child exploitation via Siri, Spotlight, or SafariSearch. Sometimes provide additional information. Both were rolled out in iOS 15.2, released earlier this week, and seem to have prompted Apple to update their web pages.

