Next morning: Oppo is trying to build Google Glass for China





Google Glass’s vision isn’t dead. Or at least it was revived by Oppo. Following last year’s AR Glass concept, the new Oppo Air Glass will be available in the first quarter of 2022 at a price not yet announced. It comes in two parts, a removable monocle (black or white) and a separate frame. No, you can’t attach a 30 gram device to your glasses.

The focus here is on the simple information displayed in a 640 x 480 image on a waveguide display. My favorite part may be Oppo’s pitching software, such as a teleprompter display that allows you to set the scroll speed. (However, yes, you have to wear things in front of the audience)

Oppo

So far, according to Oppo, smartware is only in China, so it could be an even more unusual spot than Google’s original Glass.

Matt Smith

It has a battery that lasts 3 hours.

LG

LG is teasing two new TVs with an unusual design at CES2022. One of them is the recently announced premium OLED Evo TV with an electric cover. The other is literally a wireless TV with wheels. The StanbyME has a built-in battery that can be taken in and out of any room in the house. The 27-inch display sits on a movable stand with hidden wheels that can be adjusted in height to customize its position.

You can also compare this year’s statistics with the 2020 statistics.

Nintendo has entered a year-end review mood and has sent emails to many users about how they have used the Switch in the last 12 months.

The 2021 iteration is not much different from last year’s iteration. The total number of hours spent in the year and the number of all games played will be displayed again. Not only do you look back at the most active days, but you also have a breakdown of how many hours you played each month. It also shows the time spent between handheld mode and docking mode.

And it’s easy to recycle.

Dell

Dell may not be the most beloved PC company in terms of customer service, but it often tops the corporate charts with its environmentally friendly initiatives. The company has worked with Intel to create a new laptop called Concept Luna with the goal of facilitating future PC repairs, reuse and recycling.

Dell states that incorporating all design ideas can reduce computer carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50% compared to current laptop models. The redesigned components make better use of space, improve passive cooling, and at the same time reduce power demand. This enables a small battery with a deep cycle cell, which “can be charged for long periods of time, facilitating refurbishment and reuse beyond the initial product life of service.” Dell says.

Applies to models after 2018 and has a free trial of 3 to 10 years.

Surprisingly for some owners, Toyota’s remote start key fob feature requires a $ 8 monthly paid subscription service. This applies to models from 2018 onwards, but was recently revealed as the free trial of Toyota’s RemoteConnect subscription began to expire.

Toyota will allow owners to remotely start vehicles like the RAV4 PHEV in two ways. One is via WiFi / LTE with the Remote Connect app for $ 8 per month or $ 80 per year. The other is to use key fobs. However, unless you read the details, the owner may not have known that the key fob method is part of the Remote Connect subscription. Toyota has confirmed to Drive that a paid subscription is required for each Toyota model from 2018 onwards to use this feature.

