Does Alexa digitally support or handle frustration?





This holiday season is thinking about technology. I was tired of yelling all over the house at meal time, so I bought an Alexa device. It also acts as an alarm clock, fact checker, personal meteorologist, multi-room speaker, audiobook narrator, escape game docent, and, when lazy, a family scripture time conduit. All from the convenience of a small device. It seems too much for one small point, but the problem is that it happens many times.

However, these phrases may be familiar to anyone who has worked with digital assistants.

“Alexa, play my Christmas playlist in your homegroup.”

“I’m playing Chris Cross on Amazon.”

“Alexa Stop.”

“ALEXA Skip! Skip! Skip! Skip! Skip! Skip! Skip!”

There is nothing against Chris Cross. After all, they want me to jump. But too often, I find Alexa yelling to connect me with the kids in the adjoining room. Another factor is that some families of Siri and Alexa hear better than others. Never listen to me or my son who speaks a million miles per minute. I think there is a non-hit metric, vocal tone, or volume level that determines whether the device will execute the command.

These moments are probably interesting for digital hamsters doing things, but at that moment they get frustrated and tilt their cost-value seesaws.

It must be acknowledged that improved voice and interaction are very similar to talking to humans. Ask Alexa to tell you a joke.

One argument surrounding innovation is to thin the line between human and machine perceptions. Does Realistic Technology Change Our Perception of Its Performance Capabilities? It’s just a device, a speaker connected to the mainframe of internet access and evolving algorithms.

But what if this anthropomorphic technology fails? My son sometimes yells at Alexa in a way that makes me question his sanity to the smallest bit. I call her name a name that I never call a real person. I read a study that suggests that lack of empathy for human-like technology can lead to diminished real-world empathy of concern.

Another potential benefit is increased family communication, but not so digitally. My kids are less likely to hear my distant cracking voice than my “I mean business” face. Still, you have the option to continue multitasking, so you’re less likely to go down the stairs and stare at them. In this way, technology encourages and undermines my efforts as a parent.

Perhaps one of the most scary things I noticed after being fully connected was to receive shopping notifications based on the conversations I had. It is not based on browsing history or online store purchases.

When I planned my Death Valley camping trip, I saw an ad for camping equipment in my social media feed. I looked up and disabled personalized ads on social media tracking. There are about 57 social media sites to go through, so it was definitely not an easy task. But if privacy is important, it’s worth it.

Although these devices have their drawbacks, they do not bring us closer, they cause frustration, make us lazy, sell information to businesses, and actually meet all of our needs as a family. We do not provide it. I am also grateful for the compassionate moment. I get out of the situation and decide if I’m probably the problem. Above all, I think this also applies to technology.

I sometimes chose unity instead of digital presence. I (sometimes) allowed me to prioritize comfort over happiness for me and my children. Frankly, I chose to be overly dependent on the restricted device.

Are there any benefits yet? After all, I find myself stuck.

Filling the house with Christmas music every December morning feels like being part of the collective memories of the family. Alexa always loves to know the time, weather and traffic conditions and wishes a good day after teaching.

So, I think the consensus of our family is that technology is, above all, superior in a healthy sense of balance.

The above opinions belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for perspective accuracy.

Alycia Calvert has lived in Boulder City for many years. She has lived here with her husband and children for the past 15 years.

