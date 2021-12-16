Google doubles its re-entry into consumer AR with a new focus on hardware and software





News: Google’s recent job listings reveal plans for a mobile augmented reality (AR) platform aimed at big tech companies reaching billions of users.

Why it’s worth noting: After becoming an AR pioneer with Google Glass, Google avoided consumer VR and refocused technology on the enterprise. According to Ars Technica, Google seems to be stepping up its own AR push as the AR competition with Apple, especially Meta, intensifies.

Mark Lucovsky, head of the Metas Mixed Reality Operating System Unit, announced at LinkedIn that he has just joined Google. My role is to lead the AR operating system team at Google. He posted on Google with various AR-related job listings. The list shows that potential new hires may be working on innovative AR devices. One of the lists that shows that Google is focused on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people via mobile devices. Google’s Android is the most popular operating system in the world, with more than 2.5 billion active users in 190 countries per Business of Apps. Most of the new roles are based in the United States, but some are in Canada’s innovation center in Waterloo, Ontario, with offices by smart glass maker North. Google acquired North in 2020.

Key Point: Google Glass was ahead of its time and was too expensive and unobtrusive for mainstream applications, but businesses and consumers now seem to be more embracing AR and mixed reality applications as a whole. This gives Google its own hardware and AR solution.

The popularity of Android provides Google with a natural starting point and a captive audience that can turn into AR users. Like Meta and Apple, Google is expanding its hardware offerings from smart speakers, Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks, making it easy to increase production of AR glasses and headsets.

Why this succeeds: Google is demonstrating its strengths by using its mobile advantage as the basis for consumer AR restarts.

In addition to hooking Metas OS heads, integrating existing Google Glass technology with North’s smart glass and gesture technology enables a viable AR strategy.

