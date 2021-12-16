This math problem was most searched by Indians on Google in 2021. Do you know the answer?





There are only two aspects to math: you either like it or hate it (but you can’t live without it). You need math every day in your life. “They really meant that. It may have been days without Tan Q, but it’s definitely nice to know the basics. But what about math that isn’t that easy? The Indians had to submit to Google the answers to some of the mathematical equations. Because it was probably not so easy for us to understand for ourselves. .. Google’s Indian Review In 2021, one math problem was at the top of the list of what Indians searched for that year.

“What is the factorial of a hundred?” Was second in the top search for India in 2021. Search terms peaked between May 30th and June 5th, 2021, when the number of questions about answers surged.

So what is the answer to “What is the factorial of a hundred?” To be ELI5, you first need to understand what factorial is.

What is factorial? According to Britannica’s definition, “factorial, in mathematics, the product of all positive integers less than or equal to a given positive integer and represented by that integer and an exclamation point.” The factorial of 5 is written as 5.

What is the answer? Five! = 1x2x3x4x5 or 120.

Similarly, for 6! It can be 1x2x3x4x5x6 or 720.

So what is the factorial of 100? You can calculate up to 1x2x3x4x5x6x7… 100. The long answer is: 93326215443944152681699238856266700490715968264381621468592963895217599993229915608941463976156518286253697920827223758251185210916864000000000000000000000000.

A short answer, and an easier answer to define, is 9.3326215443944E + 157 (approximately).

The answer on Google was the same.

Google has released the “Year in Search” list. This shows that cricket, the movie, covid-19 dominate the roost of India. According to this year’s list, the Indian Premier League and CoWIN were the most searched in India in 2021. The 2021 search query in India reflects the deadly battle that India suffered earlier this year against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top five searches across the list include IPL, CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics. From recipes like enokitake to modak, and from personalities like Neeraj Chopra to Raj Kundra and Arian Khan, Indians turned to Google to find the answer to their problem.

