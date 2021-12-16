Google offers a pledge of action regarding news payments in France to end costly antitrust proceedings





Google has provided a series of efforts to the French antitrust watchdog as the latest move to appease European competition regulators. This hopes to resolve costly (and therefore) interventions in legally mandated payments for displaying excerpts of news publisher content.

In July, France’s Autorit de la Concurrence fined € 500 million for a series of alleged violations negotiated with news publishers to reward content reuse, a high-tech giant. I slapped.

The inside story here is the European Union, which agreed to reform digital rights rules in 2019. It has extended copyright law to target fragments of news publisher content that are routinely reused by aggregators such as Google News (among other changes).

There was a lot of criticism of the reforms at the time, but the decree seems to have leveraged Brock’s news publishers against Google and helped the ad tech giant decide to abandon its former hard-line stance. News Content Penny-Agree to create your own content licensed product for news publishers.

However, the News Showcase product seems to be Google’s ironic attempt to circumvent legal requirements cheaper by using global news licensing means to comply with increasing national law on news content rewards. (See also Australia, which passed earlier this year). A law that requires Google and Facebook to engage in compulsory negotiations with publishers regarding the reuse of content)-and in the process acquire radical rights to the publisher’s content-and that’s exactly what Google is doing. In France, a kind of “dishonest” behavior that is sought after.

France was one of the first EU member states to replace the EU-wide copyright directive with national law, and Autorit is a proactive approach to enforce complaints about Google’s compliance with the new rules. Is taking.

So, for example, when Google tries to circumvent the application of domestic law, that is, it stops displaying snippets of local publisher content unless the publisher gives them free permission to display them. By doing so, the watchdog defeated the practice, and last year it could be an abuse of position in the dominant market. And tell Google that it couldn’t just unilaterally withdraw the content.

Google has also ordered it to negotiate in good faith with publishers to pay for displaying legally protected content. This is given a three month grace period. Then, after receiving many complaints from French publishers, Autorit intervened again to investigate Google’s behavior.

And in July, we applied interim measures based on preliminary concerns.

In a nutshell, Autorit believes that Google has applied “unfair and discriminatory settlement terms.” And most likely they tried to circumvent the “related rights” law-although the investigation continues in parallel with the intervention.

The latest developments now are that Autorit has released details of a series of commitments Google has made to attempt to resolve the investigation. Watchdog is discussing the proposal. By January 31, 2022, we are calling on interested third parties, publishers, and news agencies to submit their comments.

You can then choose to close the case if you’ve interviewed stakeholders and determined that Google’s commitment is acceptable. At that point, you’re binding Google.

You can also modify and strengthen your commitment. Therefore, Google’s suggestion is by no means the last word.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Competitive Markets Authority is moving to alternative ad targeting technology by taking similar steps in connection with Google’s planned elimination of tracking cookies. CMA is currently discussing Google’s efforts to propose a privacy sandbox. (And in that case, Google says it will apply them globally if they are accepted.)-European regulators emphasize the growing impact on the future of Big Tech.

The Federal Cartel Office in Germany also has in-train procedures related to Google’s News Showcase Terms of Service. Therefore, Google may be facing more antitrust laws in this regard in Europe.

What does Google offer in France?

Autorit said Google has proposed the next “bailout”.

Google “in good faith” with the press and news agencies that demand compensation for copying protected content on the Service in accordance with the methods set out in Section L.218-4 of the French Intellectual Property Code. I promise to “negotiate”. (Code de la proprit intellectuelle) And according to transparent, objective and non-discriminatory standards.

Google is committed to communicating the information necessary for a transparent assessment of the proposed rewards, as provided in Section L.218-4 of the French Intellectual Property Code (Code de la proprit intellectuelle). I promise.

Google promises to offer rewards within three months of the start of negotiations.

If the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the negotiating party has the option of referencing the matter to the arbitral tribunal to determine the amount of compensation. Google promises to pay the arbitrator’s fee and arbitration proceedings first.

Google is committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure that negotiations do not affect the indexing, ranking, or display of protected content.

Google is committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure that negotiations do not affect other economic relationships that may exist between Google and news publishers and news agencies.

An independent trustee approved by Autorit can guarantee the implementation of the commitments made and, if necessary, request the services of technical, financial or intellectual property professionals.

The commitment applies for 5 years.

In a unique blog post about a proposal (written in French) by Google France VP and CEO Sbastien Missoffe, Google points out recent deals with local publishers (such as AFP). Progress on reaching Entente Cordiale on the issue of news counting, acknowledging that negotiations with other French publishers are still underway. “

Summarizing what Google is proposing and wanting to end a high-priced proceeding, Misov states that the proposal “opens a new chapter in the field of neighboring rights” under the following three subtitles: is suggesting. “Respect publisher choices”; and “Increased transparency and independent supervision”.

And we can probably further condense it into an offer of “specific respect, supervision.”

It’s certainly worth noting that both Autorit’s intervention in the news and CMA’s investigation of Google’s privacy sandbox have led to suggestions for monitoring trustees to verify compliance. The right thing when no one is watching.

In fact, the first set of commitments Google made to the CMA wasn’t enough to convince Google’s advertisers of a wider market that offered them to function fairly. This gives Google a stronger commitment (a slight extension of the duration of the commitment with the oversight trustee).

It’s still unclear if French publishers will be happy with Google’s first offer, or if tech giants want a bigger guarantee that they will play fairly in terms of news rewards.

Google, meanwhile, approves the blog post by claiming that its “purpose” is “to conclude a final agreement in compliance with the law and open a new chapter with the press editor.” But the $ 592 million fine outlook has definitely helped focus on Mountain View when it comes to complying with French law.

“Regardless of these efforts, Google will continue to invest in products and training to support journalism for many years,” Missoffe said, of course, unrelated to the specific issue of compliance with French law. Add a statement.

