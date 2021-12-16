Google Year In Search 2021: High Search Foods and Reasons for This Year’s Trends





Google has released its annual “Year In Search” report. This is a closer look at this year’s search trends. In 2021, the focus of Google search was “healing”. After many years of experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming many challenges. There were also some interesting trends on Google regarding food. In the top trend list of the Year In Search report, I was interested in eccentric and viral dishes such as Feta Pasta. According to Google, these lists are based on the search terms that have surged the most this year compared to the previous year.

Top of the world’s most popular foods on Google in 2021

Last year, recipes such as Dalgona coffee and banana bread were among the top searches on Google. This year, these comfortable and simple recipes have been replaced by some interesting and unique recipes. The most searched food on Google in 2021 is Vilia Tacos worldwide. Indonesian fried rice, Nasi Goreng, is second on the list. Simple feta cheese pasta followed in 3rd place.

Pleasant recipes such as freshly baked oats, potato soup, and overnight oats were also one of the top 10 recipes. Interestingly, the top 10 most popular recipes in the world also included three Japanese dishes: ginger-grilled, teriyaki amber jack, and tonjiru.

Here are the top 10 foods that have become a global trend on Google in 2021:

1) Bilia Tacos-These fried taco shells were soaked in meat stews and tried online by many bloggers and foodies.

2) Nasi Goreng-One-pot meal was an easy way to clean the leftovers of the fridge in combination with rice.

3) Feta Cheese-The simplicity and ease of cooking of this pasta with tomatoes, olive oil and feta cheese is a must-see in 2021.

Google Year In Search 2021: Feta cheese pasta was featured as a popular recipe this year.

4) Charcuterie Boards-These have spent a great deal of time thanks to the interesting concept of combining aesthetic appeal with different textures.

5) Ginger-grilled-In this fun Japanese recipe that has swept social media, pork is marinated in ginger.

6) Potato Soup-This heartfelt joy has been a pleasant food for millions of people around the world.

7) Teriyaki Amber Jack-Another Japanese recipe for cooking fish with teriyaki-style marinades.

8) Tonjiru-Tonkotsu that appeared in the Japan Series “Midnight Shokudo” and gained immense popularity.

9) Freshly baked oats-whether dessert or breakfast, freshly baked oats were arguably one of the biggest trends in 2021.

10) Overnight Oats-When it comes to simple breakfasts, overnight oats have become the top foodie list in the world.

Google Year In Search 2021: Both freshly baked oats and overnight oats have become very popular.

Search trends related to India’s top foods in 2021

Searches for food delivery and tiffin services were the best ever when India fought the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The terms “nearby food delivery,” “nearby tiffin service,” and “nearby takeaway restaurant” were among the top 10 “nearby restaurants” searched by Google in India in 2021. Baking banana bread as the phrase “how to make banana bread” was at the top of Google’s “how-to” search.

When it comes to recipes, Indians wanted to know about exotic dishes along with simple dishes. The top trending recipe was a balanced combination of local Indian and international cuisine. Enokitake was the most searched food in India on Google in 2021. Modak and Methi Malai Matar are now added to the list. Other trending recipes included soothing dishes such as chicken soup, cookies, and matal paneer. Indians also wanted to learn the techniques for making the popular immune potion “Kada”.

Here are India’s Top 10 Trending Recipes and Foods on Google in 2021.

1) Enoki Mushroom-A white mushroom that is widely used in Japanese cuisine as interest in Japanese food grows.

2) Modak-A popular dessert made at the Ganesh Chaturti Festival, Modak was the most searched in 2021.

Google Year In Search 2021: Modak was the second most searched recipe this year.

3) Methi Matar Malai-This creamy dish, which makes the most of winter vegetables, has been very widely searched in India due to its combination of health and taste.

4) Parak-Another wintergreen, Parak, is widely used in many recipes. It is also a healthy source of vitamins and minerals for vegetarians.

5) Chicken Soup-Protein-rich chicken soup is a recipe that instantly fills and nourishes the body.

6) Porn Star Martini-Made of passion fruit juice, lime juice and vodka, this cocktail has curiously disturbed Indians.

7) Lasagna-In this luxurious yet satisfying recipe, a sheet of pasta is layered with marinara sauce and cheese.

Google Year In Search 2021: Lasagne was one of the most searched recipes in India.

8) Cookies-This year the love for cakes and bread has been replaced by cookies as Indians have tried all kinds of cookie recipes.

9) Matal Paneer-One of the most popular vegetarian curries, Matal Paneer never goes out of date.

10) Kada-Immune was one of the biggest concerns this year. Therefore, Kada has joined this list.

What do you think of these trending recipes? How many of these have you tried yet? Please let us know in the comments below.

Happy New Year 2022 to our readers.

