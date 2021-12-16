LACE’s carbon fiber jewelery is a wearable sculptural innovation





Design-driven, architecture-inspired, technology-driven jewelry brand LACE by Jenny Wu has unveiled the long-awaited Carbon collection of 3D-printed carbon fiber jewelry that you can’t wait to get on our body.

Created in partnership with 3D printing and materials company Impossible Objects, the LACEs Carbon collection uses state-of-the-art composite material-based manufacturing technology (CBAM) to print carbon fiber materials into complex 3D designs. Combining carbon fiber material with PEEK, a thermoplastic matrix material, LACE has created an innovative and ultra-modern line of lightweight 3D printed jewelry that is as sculptural as possible to wear. The first of its kind!

The technology behind the carbon collection allowed the brand to celebrate its famous curved and intricate shape while prioritizing durability and ease of wearing (it’s so lightweight that it’s forgotten to wear it). It will be!). I’m so excited about the possibilities that CBAM offers, so I can make beautiful and detailed works, says Jenny Wu. All the jewelery in the carbon collection is very detailed, but not pretty and sculptural, but not a contemporary art outfit that begs to be worn. Even better, this line has officially landed at the Design Milk Shop!

Allegro cuff carbon bracelet

I love the simple beauty of Allegro Cuff. The ribbon-like three-dimensional form embodies beautiful softness as opposed to the durability of the material. The curved cuffs elegantly wrap around your wrist / forearm, perfect for casual wear on the go every day or at night, as if it were an extension of you. Interesting fact: I made an allegro cuff by stacking 396 carbon fiber fabrics intricately!

$ 160

Amos carbon ring

Layered with 209 3D printed carbon fiber fabrics, the Amos ring features an ultra-modern, minimal twist band that folds upwards, giving the ring a dynamic curve and directly above the companion ring Amor. Stack exactly. Amos’ lightweight and durable construction makes it slippery in everyday wear and looks even better when combined with Amor. It will be a wonderful holiday gift set for two people! (Hint hint).

$ 60

Aura carbon earrings

Featuring a subtle misalignment of two angled loops, the aura earrings are a modern and unique upgrade from traditional hoop or drop earring styles. Only the incredibly lightweight feel is superior to the tall and sleek design of the earrings. Anyone who wears jewelry will surely be pleased. The elegant angles of the aura and the modern and friendly style add these earrings seamlessly (and eye-catching) to almost any look.

$ 110

Amor carbon ring

The amor ring is defined by its single twist band and the precise edge details that give the ring a sense of movement and the experience of wearing it. Designed to be worn alone or in combination with an amos ring, the amor ring has a soft, nuanced simplicity and can be an aesthetic expression in its own right. The wearer will love the comfortable feel of the finger amor and the architectural edges that make it look good.

$ 60

>>> For more information on LACE by Jenny Wu, please visit this Design Milk Shop. <

Alexa is Design Milk’s commerce editor. She lives in Miami, Florida with Alex from Fianc and Phoebe from the retired Greyhound. A longtime art and design enthusiast, Alexus is the first stop in the new city at the museum. When she doesn’t write about her favorite DM shop recommendations, she could be buried in a book, enjoy reality TV, or explore the city with her partner or puppy.

