Apple AirPods Pro 2 Rumors: 2022 Release Date, New Design, and Everything else





AirPods Pro (pictured) may be upgraded in 2022.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple hasn’t updated the AirPods Pro since it was launched in 2019. With the addition of a MagSafe-compatible case in 2021, wireless earphones remain pretty much the same, keeping prices at $ 249, $ 239, and $ 399 when not for sale. .. According to some rumors, that will change soon. If the report turns out to be true, a new version of AirPods Pro with an updated design and other upgrades could debut next year.

Today’s AirPods offer more premium features such as active noise cancellation and a customizable fit to Apple’s wireless earphones. Based on the reports we’ve seen so far, the 2nd generation model adds further improvements such as a more sophisticated stemless design and fitness features. Such changes could be important for Apple to stay competitive with rivals such as Samsung, Bose and Sony.

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and carriers.

AirPods were initially sold as a companion to the iPhone 7, Apple’s first smartphone without a headphone jack. But in the five years since its launch, AirPods have become the most popular wireless earphones in the world. In addition to the AirPods Pro mentioned above, Apple’s current AirPods lineup includes the $ 129 AirPods (2nd generation), the $ 179 AirPods (3rd generation), and the $ 549 over-ear AirPods Max.

Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from the possible AirPods Pro 2.

Read more: Yes, the AirPods 3 are pretty good, but the AirPods 2 are still worth the purchase

AirPods Pro 2 could be available in 2022, probably in the fourth quarter

AirPods Pro will debut in 2022, according to reports from Bloomberg and trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But I don’t know exactly when they will be seen.

According to research notes obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicts that AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022. This suggests that they may be part of Apple’s product blitz, which usually takes place at the end of the year. For example, Apple announced a new product line for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and MacBook Pro laptops this September and October. Bloomberg, on the other hand, did not specify a time frame for the release of AirPods Pro 2 within 2022.

AirPods Pro 2 can lose stem

It may be time to say goodbye to the white shiny stems that AirPods have had since their launch in 2016. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s next AirPods Pro could have a more discrete, stemless look, similar to Beats Studio Buds. According to the report, Apple is testing this type of design, so it’s unclear if it reflects the final product.

If so, it’s the first time Apple has significantly resigned from true wireless earphones since the first AirPods Pro launched in 2019. AirPods Pro also looks like other competing earphones like Samsung, Amazon, Bose and more.

Beats Studio Buds, unlike Apple’s AirPods, has a stemless design.

David Carnoy / CNET

It also raises the question of how Apple will implement touch controls on the next AirPods Pro model. The current version of the stem is Apple’s Force Sensor, which can control media playback and access Siri. Without the stem, Apple would have to place these touch controls on the earphones themselves, similar to Beats Studio Buds.

According to the Japanese blog Macotakara, AirPods Pro 2 may also get new cases. This makes sense, considering that the case needs to be changed a bit to fit the new design of the bud. The report states that the dimensions of this new case are the same as the water-resistant AirPods 3 (unlike Apple’s other AirPods cases).

Read more: AirPods Pro 2 may get a redesign that abandons the iconic stem, which is really disappointing

They may have fitness tracking capabilities

AirPods can do a lot, but activity tracking isn’t one of them. According to Bloomberg, Apple may soon change that with the AirPods Pro 2. It features an updated motion tracking sensor for fitness tracking.

The report doesn’t include additional details, but Apple’s 2017 patent application suggests that it may be looking for ways to measure biometric signals via earphones.

Apple has joined companies like Jabra and Amazon, both of which already offer fitness-oriented features on their respective wireless earphones. Jabra’s Elite Sport earphones can track the number of repetitions and heart rate during a workout, and Echo Buds can track your workout.

What else do you expect from AirPods Pro 2?

AirPods Pro (pictured) was launched in 2019, and Apple hasn’t released a new model since.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple hasn’t said anything about AirPods’ future plans, but there are many things you can guess based on AirPods 3. For example, the $ 179 AirPods offer slightly better battery life than both the more expensive AirPods Pro and the second-generation AirPods. It seems plausible that Apple will improve the battery life of the AirPods Pro 2 to at least comparable to the battery life of the AirPods 3.

It’s also not surprising that the next AirPods Pro will get the AirPods 3’s skin detection sensor. This sensor can more accurately detect when an AirPod is in contact with the wearer’s ear and when it is in contact with another surface.

Read more: iPhone SE Wish List: Want to see these upgrades in 2022

Another protracted question is the price of the AirPods Pro 2. Apple currently sells the AirPods Pro for $ 249, but you can usually find it cheaper elsewhere. I don’t know anything for sure about Apple’s future plans.

However, if Apple discontinues the original AirPods Pro when it announces a new one (strongly likely), the price of the new model could remain at $ 249. When Apple launched the second-generation AirPods in 2019, it didn’t change the price of standard AirPods. The AirPods Pro may be a bit more expensive than some Apple competitors, but its popularity proves that people are willing to pay higher prices.

If the rumors are accurate, the new design and fitness tracking capabilities will be the biggest upgrade we can expect. These changes may not be enough to shake those who recently purchased an AirPods Pro. However, they can be important enough to force upgrades to those who purchased the original in 2019. But you’ll have to wait until Apple makes an announcement to make sure you know.

Currently playing: See this: AirPods 3rd generation water test

8:58

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-airpods-pro-2-rumors-2022-release-date-new-design-and-everything-else-weve-heard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos