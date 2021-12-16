What is the difference between Google Chrome and Chromium?





Google’s Chrome web browser dominates the market, with a 64% market share as of November 2021 (via Statcounter). Browsers are often preferred for their speed and vast array of extensions available, giving users the option to customize their appearance and functionality.

monticello / Shutterstock

Chrome was first released in 2008. Initially, the Google-based Chrome rendering engine on the WebKit engine that Apple used for Safari was already widely used and provided a highly compatible, standards-based engine. However, in 2013, Google decided to fork WebKit and create its own Blink rendering engine (via Wired).

In the years that followed, Chrome has outperformed all other browsers, including Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge. Thanks to Apple’s default web browser, only Safari remains relatively close to smartphones and tablets.

Just as Safari has the advantage of being Apple’s default browser, Chrome has the advantage of being a core part of Google’s ecosystem. When users access Google’s online properties using a different browser, they are often asked to download Chrome. Similarly, Chrome is included in virtually every Android smartphone and tablet, outperforming its competitors.

chromium

Much of the software Google uses is based on open source elements that Google customizes with its services, and Chrome is no exception. Chromium is an open source version of Chrome before the company added various services and integrations.

Because Chromium is open source, it is used as the basis for other major browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and privacy-focused Brave. Creating a browser based on Chromium offers many of the same benefits that Google experienced when deciding to build an early Chrome build based on WebKit, including compatibility. This allows browser developers to focus on functionality rather than reshaping the rendering engine wheel.

Microsoft Edge and Opera are good examples of this. Both browsers were initially based on their own rendering engine. Due to ongoing compatibility issues and poor performance, both companies have adopted Chromium as the foundation for their browsers and have benefited from the work Google has already done.

In addition to Edge, Opera, and other Chrome-based browsers, users can download Chromium directly and enjoy Chrome-style browsers essentially without Google add-ons.

Chrome or Chromium: Which is better?

Despite sharing the same code base, Chrome and Chromium have one major difference in privacy.

Google is an advertising company that makes money by selling ads and monetizing user data. As a result, browsers are the primary means for users to view and target online ads, so it’s no wonder the company wants to develop and control its own web browser.

Because of this relationship, Google has no real incentive to protect the privacy of Chrome users beyond what is absolutely necessary to not scare them. In contrast, companies like Mozilla Firefox and Brave put user privacy at the forefront.

In fact, Chrome’s privacy reputation is so bad that the Washington Post has labeled it “spy software” and Forbes states that users “need to remove Google Chrome.”

Chromium is built from an open source code base before Google adds features that invade privacy, significantly avoiding many of these issues. At the same time, Chromium continues to have the same speed, compatibility, and access to Google Chrome extensions.

So unless you have a specific reason to use Chrome, you should use Chromium or a Chromium-based alternative if you are concerned about privacy.

