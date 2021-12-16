Google’s Area120 announces Qaya to create a web storefront for creators





With the goal of making it easy for creators to set up a new webstore front for their audience, technology giant Google’s Area 120 has devised a new service called Qaya.

Qaya is a product that provides a web storefront for creators who want to sell their products and services directly to their audience.

“Today we are announcing the launch of the beta version of Kaya in the United States as part of Area 120,” Kaya, co-founder and GM of Nathaniel Nadaf Hufree, said in a blog post Wednesday.

“We’re focusing on the United States today, but we want to bring Qaya to more countries sooner, and we’re looking for ways to help creators try other types of digital products.” Naddaff-Hafrey added.

According to the company, Qaya is a small, agile team dedicated to helping creators build their businesses on the Web.

Qaya creators can sell everything from trapeze training guides to wellness training videos, photo filters, beat packs, ASMR readings, productivity templates, knitting patterns and much more.

The company also said that creators can use Qaya as a hub for business activities across the Web.

“Many of our social media backgrounds link to the Qaya storefront, introducing uploaded digital products and products and services hosted on other sites,” the company said.

“We will provide you with a custom yourname.channel or qaya.store / your-name URL with built-in payment capabilities,” he added.

