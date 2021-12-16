Faster Road to Recovery: Micromotors for Rehabilitation





Dave Walsha, Sales Manager for Precision Drive Systems supplier EMS, explores how micromotors are advancing rehabilitation equipment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2 billion people live in good health to benefit from rehabilitation. Innovations in rehabilitation engineering are giving patients in once debilitated health a sense of independence and a higher quality of life.

This process involves helping patients find ways to improve their way around, such as physiotherapy, environmental changes, and mobility aid support.

Mobility aids such as wheelchairs, lifts, and artificial limbs provide patients with support and support to enable them to perform activities not otherwise possible. For example, a stair lift allows patients with arthritis to go up and down stairs, allowing them to live in a house with multiple floors.

To achieve the force needed to physically support the patient, many mobility aids are driven by powerful, precision micromotors with electric prostheses and exoskeletons that are at the forefront of rehabilitation engineering. increase.

Precision prosthesis

The earliest practical prosthesis discovered is a wooden toe from Egypt about 3,000 years ago. Since then, the prosthesis has come a long way. Nowadays, it is made of advanced materials such as carbon fiber, and some are even made of robots. Thanks to advances in engineering, more than 45,000 people in the UK benefit from lower limb prostheses alone.

Artificial limbs require some quality to be as close as possible to the natural limbs. If the prosthesis is a robot, it should be lightweight to reduce the burden on the user and increase the comfort of the body part to be worn.

To prevent the prosthesis from being bulky, it is important to make the power motor smaller so that it can perform agile movements and approach the typical human shape. It also helps the prosthesis fit in a small space, such as when picking up items in a full kitchen cupboard.

The electric prosthesis must have precision and variable functionality. For example, the same limb should be able to pull the door open by force or hold the egg firmly without breaking it. The motor needs to be very accurate in order for the prosthesis to correctly perform actions such as pressing the lift button on the target. It is also important that the power motor is quiet. As a result, the prosthesis is relatively unobtrusive and the user is always undisturbed by unwanted noise.

Exceptional exoskeleton

However, electric wearable devices aren’t just for people who need prostheses. For patients who have lost mobility due to spinal cord injury, the rehabilitation exoskeleton can be a revolutionary part of their recovery process.

Wheelchairs provide patients with improved mobility, independence, and quality of life, but they have some drawbacks. For example, a patient who stays in a wheelchair for a long time in the same position may develop other health conditions such as osteoarthritis and pressure ulcers.

These problems require physiotherapy to keep you moving, but they usually rely on the support of multiple medical professionals, crutches, and treadmills, a difficult process for everyone involved. The rehabilitation exoskeleton provides an alternative to move the patient and offers superior independence, mobility, and quality of life advantages over using a wheelchair alone.

Many exoskeletons can be fully worn and operated by the patient. The patient’s body is anchored to the exoskeleton. The exoskeleton has a set of sensors and motors to regulate movement, and the patient’s back is fitted with a battery pack for power. Some models also require the use of crutches, while others do not.

The motor is an important element of the rehabilitation exoskeleton and plays a role in driving the patient’s movements and supporting walking. The motor system must be accurate to reproduce human movement and provide the optimum amount of torque and motion control.

The exoskeleton system requires subtle speed control to allow the user to perform a variety of movements, from walking at a pace to carefully navigating steep slopes. When working down stairs or sitting down, it is also important to be able to work under load.

Advanced engineering

Design engineers need to choose high-performance, reliable motors that meet the demands of rehabilitation equipment. EMS is the UK’s only supplier of FAULHABER motors, all manufactured in a precision manufacturing process. Used in rehabilitation equipment, the FAULHABER BXT series has a flat structure that helps streamline the design of the prosthesis and exoskeleton.

Rehabilitation is a tough process, but it brings great benefits to the patient. Electric devices such as artificial limbs and exoskeletons are transforming patients’ lives by helping them regain mobility and independence beyond traditional rehabilitation methods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-materials-and-assembly-insights/a-quicker-road-to-recovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos