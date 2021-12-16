Dimensity 9000 surpasses AI benchmark, leaving Google Tensor and Snapdragon 888 in the dust





The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets in the 2022 flagship. Built on a 4nm node by TSMC and equipped with ARMv9 hardware consistent with Qualcomm and Samsung’s flagship chips, it will be a close battle. You may have already won one battle.

The results have been uploaded to the AI ​​benchmark database. This database has a Dimensity 9000 score of 692.5, confusing competitors. The following is a summarized table. For a breakdown of the scores, please visit the official benchmark website. Spoilers: MediaTek chips have won in all but three categories.

Processor CPU Core AI Accelerator Year AI Score, K MediaTek Dimensity 9000 1×3.05 GHz X2 & 3×2.85 GHz A710 & 4x A510 APU 5.0 2021 692.5 Google Tensor 2×2.8 GHz X1 & 2×2.25 GHz A76 & 4×1.8 GHz A55 Google Tensor TPU 2021 256.9 Exynos 2100 1×2.9 GHz X1 & 3×2.80 GHz A78 & 4×2.2 GHz A55 GPU (Mali-G78 MP14) 2021 183.5 HiSilicon Kirin 9000 1×3.13GHz + 3×2.54GHz A77 & 4×2.04GHz A55 GPU (Mali-G78 MP24) 2020 174.1 Google Tensor 2×2.8 GHz X1 & 2×2.25 GHz A76 & 4×1.8 GHz A55 GPU (Mali-G78 MP20) 2021 172.5 Snapdragon 888 1×2.84 GHz & 3×2.42 GHz & 4×1. 80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU (Adreno 660) 2020 164.8

Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Exynos 2200 haven’t been tested yet. Qualcomm promises a four-fold improvement over 888, but that alone won’t take the Dimensity throne. According to Digital Chat Station, the new Snapdragon will score around 560.

The DCS needed to share more about the Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (manufactured by the Samsung 4 nm foundry). The Dimensity chip allegedly uses slightly less power, but the difference isn’t that big. Leakster adds that the SM8475, probably the 8 Gen 1 chip manufactured by TSMC, operates at a lower temperature than the SM8450 (Samsung’s 8 Gen 1 chip), but the improvement is not as great as expected. It seems.

The Dimensity 9000 is expected to be an expensive chip and is said to cost twice as much as the Dimensity 1200. Therefore, only premium devices that first arrive in February will use it. It could be a Redmi K50 game.

Source 1 | Source 2 (Chinese) | Via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/dimensity_9000_tops_ai_benchmark_leaves_google_tensor_and_snapdragon_888_in_the_dust-news-52302.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos