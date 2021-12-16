Super Power Moves: From robotics to Bitcoin mining, these were the biggest promotions and adoptions in 2021 in Pittsburgh’s technology.





Power Moves is a column that graphs the ingress and egress of talent across the region. Did you get a new hire, new gig, or promotion? Please email us at [email protected]

New year, new you, new role?

Technical.ly just started full-time coverage of Pittsburgh in June, but there have been a lot of leadership changes across the tech industry here. But some of this year stood out more than others. As we enter the New Year, we look at these new leaders as an indication of what the future of Pittsburgh’s technology will be and how we can build the success of companies that are already growing here.

Here are some of the most prominent hires, promotions and career changes in Pittsburgh this year:

Leslie Davis becomes UPMC’s new president and CEO.

UPMC, a local healthcare giant, announced that Jeffrey Romoff will take over to Leslie Davis as president and CEO of a nonprofit organization after leading the organization since 1992. Previously, Davis was President of UPMC’s Health Services Division.

UPMC’s new leadership, an international network of 40 hospitals also associated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, marks a new era of medical innovation in Pittsburgh. As engineers and entrepreneurs likewise point to life sciences as a potential new frontier for economic success over the next decade, expertise from connected, well-resourced institutions similar to UPMC. Knowledge is the key to ensuring that.

In a July news release, Davis provides community access to and affordable healthcare while driving innovation, employee involvement, academic excellence, and research at all hospitals and clinics. I’m still looking forward to doing so. “I am confident in the future of our organization and look forward to continuing to serve patients, members, employees and communities as UPMC rises to the next level.

LifeX Labs has been appointed as the new director and CEO.

Earlier this year, LifeX Labs, a life science innovation hub and incubator, announced MaxFedor as the new director of the organization. Prior to his new position, Fedor was President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOSAFE Inc. and Vice President of Development and Operations for Tissue Informatics.

The news of Fedor’s appointment came shortly after LifeX announced its new president and CEO as Gerald Barzel. He took the reins from interim CEO Evan Facher and joined LifeX after serving as president and director of Predictive Oncology, which uses artificial intelligence as a tool for oncology treatment and tumor modeling.

“We have the opportunity not only to contribute significantly to the growth of the ecosystem in the life sciences region, but also to build a novel and innovative platform to be recognized as the best life science incubator in the country,” Vardzel said. It is stated in. Pittsburgh Business Times last January. Our region has the infrastructure and resources to make a meaningful impact in the short term, but we need to leverage existing strategic relationships while building new relationships outside the region.

At CMU, a new CIO and a new robotics director.

2021 was a big year for Carnegie Mellon University. At Carnegie Mellon University, there were numerous presentations on funding, innovation and community collaboration. Helping lead this new era in college is two important new appointments for the school’s technical department executives.

In January, the university announced Stan Waddell as the new CIO and VP of Information Technology after serving as Deputy VP of Computing Services from 2019. According to the press release, many of Waddell’s roles are related to the development of technology and data management strategies. We will also improve the school’s IT infrastructure as needed.

“CMU is well suited to adopt a data-driven and technology-enhanced approach throughout the mission. We look forward to working with the campus to take full advantage of these opportunities,” he said. Said. (In particular, Waddell is also a board member of Internet accessibility startup Meta Mesh Wireless Communications.)

In November of this year, CMU also announced new leadership for the Robotics Institute. University graduate Mathew Jonson Robertson will be appointed director of the institute from January 2022. Johnson Robertson has expertise in self-driving cars and was a co-director of the University of Michigan’s Ford Center for Self-Driving Cars and a former team member of the CMU in 2004. At the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenges, this recruitment is a strategic move for universities as alumni continue to be innovators and talent mills supporting local businesses in the industry.

Aurora has promoted Richard Tame as the company’s first CFO.

Aurora Innovation, along with former Treasury Vice President Richard, to conclude the company’s successful year after several key announcements, including the final decision to acquire Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group and the SPAC deal that unveiled the company. We shared expanding our finance team. Tame was hired as the company’s first CFO.

In his previous position, Tame helped lead the company through a SPAC contract with Reinvent Technology Partners Y. This opens the door to future financing to advance the company’s mission to be the first commercial self-driving car company. Prior to the deal closing, Tame also led the financial operations of many new major industry partnerships that position Aurora as a leader in AV.

IAM Robotics has announced a new CEO as its founder has moved to CTO.

In May, IAM Robotics, a mobile robot developer for material handling solutions, announced that LanceVanden Brook will be the company’s new CEO. VandenBrook was hired because IAM founder and former CEO Tom Galluzzo moved to the role of CTO and refocused on the company’s engineering and technical needs.

IAM Robotics has laid a solid foundation and is ready for growth, “Vanden Brook said in a press release. “We are excited to join the company at this time and look forward to what our future will look like.”

This fall, IAM appointed Seegrid’s Alum Jay Linkas as the new Chief Commercial Officer.

A young autonomous cleaning robot startup has announced its first CEO.

Autonomous cleaning robot startup Thoro.ai has announced Patrick Mondi as its CEO. Launched in early 2020, Thoro.ai is the result of a partnership between Carnegie Robotics (a spin-off of CMU itself) and cleaning equipment company Nilfisk. Prior to taking the top spot in Thoro, Mondi worked in the field of autonomous robotics at Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group, which was acquired by Aurora late last year. Most recently, he was Global Head of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Workplace for the transportation company Lime.

John Valesin, CEO of Carnegie Robotics, said in a statement regarding the establishment of Thoro.ais in September 2020, our mission is to enable the equipment to act as an extension of cleaning workers, reliable and cost-effective. Is to create a high industrial grade robotic solution. Be thorough — use robotics and artificial intelligence to ensure new standards of cleanliness in public spaces.

Kit Mueller, the leader of RustBuilt Pittsburgh, has taken on a new role in the Bitcoin mining company.

Shortly after Stronghold Digital Mining, an alternative energy-powered Bitcoin mining company, launched its IPO in November, the company announced that RustBuilt Pittsburgh’s founder and head of network kit Mueller will join the company as a new VP of corporate development. did. It’s still unclear what Mueller’s move means to the RustBuilt Pittsburgh community, helping to connect entrepreneurs and technicians with the resources they need to grow their businesses here. But last month, Mueller advertised a community manager job listing on LinkedIn’s Rust Built.

But about his new role, Mueller is very excited to announce on social media that “Ive will join the Stronghold Digital Mining team to help expand Pittsburgh’s office and have a positive impact across the country. Mueller added that the company is actively hiring multiple roles in engineering, finance and operations as a whole.

Duolingo has announced the company’s first head of social impact.

After one of the most successful IPOs in recent history, Duolingo continues to expand its business with new product features, increased social media presence, expanded local offices and, of course, new hires.

Duolingo has long touted it as mission-driven, and one of them, Kendra Ross, is the company’s first employer to be responsible for social impact. When Technical.ly talked to Ross (who has nearly 20 years of experience in consulting, non-profit and music business), she focused on the company’s new community to give back to Pittsburgh’s neighborhood. I shared. Helped it grow. Recruitment, especially beyond Duolingo, shows that an increasing number of engineers are interested in working for companies with a social mission that is in line with their own values.

Pittsburgh is an important part of Duolingo’s success, and Duolingo co-founder and CEO Luis von Ahn wants to bring it back to community success in a statement. By creating this role and hiring Kendra to lead social impact initiatives, you can improve the planning and operation of initiatives with greater intent and scalability.

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/pittsburgh/2021/12/15/super-power-moves-leadership-changes-tech-ceos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos