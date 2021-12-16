Improve launch time for Android apps like Facebook and Google





In a recent article, Google and Facebook engineers provided tips on what’s most important to reduce the time it takes for an Android app to respond at startup and ensure an optimal user experience.

According to Facebook engineers, app startups are a key factor in maintaining user interest and increasing adoption. The first step to improving your app’s launch time is to measure them using two standard Android metrics. Time-To-Full-Display (TTFD) is the time it takes an app to be ready to interact with the user. -Initial display (TTID). Measure the time it takes for your app to reach minimal functionality. For example, allow users to navigate while downloading content.

For some apps, TTFD can be a more relevant indicator than TTID, and vice versa, but TTID is always included in TTFD, so TTID is a good starting point for optimization. .. In addition, TTID is used by Google to rank apps on Google Play lists.

Facebook launch metrics are the percentage of app launches that are considered “bad.” This is when the TTFD launches longer than 2.5 seconds, or part of the launch fails (for example, the image fails to load or the app crashes).

Both TTID and TTFD can be easily measured using Android system calls. TTID is captured by the displayed value of logcat, and TTFD can log to logcat. [reportFullyDrawn](Https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Activity#reportFullyDrawn ()).

Calling reportFullyDrawn is especially important because it provides useful information for Android to optimize resource usage and prioritize the work that occurs before that call, Google engineers said. say.

Calling this method when your app is fully available will reduce your app’s launch time. All applications should use this API. And don’t forget to measure it.

TTID and TTFD provide a solid foundation for understanding what can be optimized and what needs to be optimized. To this end, Facebook engineers are particularly keen on launch crashes, parallelize work with all available cores, and postpone work that isn’t relevant to the app’s launch experience. Or list some recommendations, such as sending to the background.

Using cache is a great way to speed things up and add meaningful content to your app, but cached content should only be used when it makes sense, that is, when it’s not out of date. I have.

If your network is slow, it’s better to use a timeout to display old content and optimize it to display new content as soon as possible, or if your network is offline, display what’s readily available. Evaluate if it is good.

Optimizing boot time requires a careful understanding of what is happening at boot time, the critical path, and where the failure lies. For this, Android offers many tools such as trace and Jetpack Macrobenchmark: Startup. These also help you understand if your app is trying to do too much in an attempt to initialize a lot at startup. Another useful tool is the Jetpack App startup library. It provides a way to initialize the components in the order specified when the application starts.

There’s still a lot more to optimize for app startups that can be summarized here, so don’t miss the original article to get the full details.

