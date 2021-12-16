Key Issues — Retail Innovation Hub





Marx Cent and B & Q

When it comes to 3D technology, Marxent has been highly acclaimed in the Technology Implementation of the Year (UK) category in collaboration with B & Q.

The latter has moved from providing siled in-store kitchen planning services to a whole new omni-channel approach to creating a customer’s dream home.

Introduce cloud-based 3D services to enable retail staff to work directly or virtually with shoppers looking to modify or design their kitchens, transforming the customer experience in the process.

Marcus Muktasin, Head of Kitchen Proposal Group at Kingfisher, the parent company of B & Qs, said it provided the best solution to realize customers’ dreams, with features and preferences that fit their life stage needs. Provide the design.

In addition, Kingfisher has extended its technology to other banners such as Brico Depot Romania, with more planned launches in 2022.

But it’s more than just a 3D room planning tool. Kingfisher is exploring different ways to extend the same technology to allow customers to configure the purchase of smaller products such as bedroom furniture and outdoor spaces.

In addition to using VR and AR, Kingfisher’s Head of Digital Experience, Kristen Groves, said the company will review its customers’ journeys, and the core of its strategy is truly omni-channel, building solutions that customers can fully trust. It states that it is. Their purchase decision.

1822 denim / 3D look

In terms of 3D, 3DLOOK won the Best Retailer / Tech Supplier Relationship (Rest of World) award.

In 1822, New York-based online brand of women’s clothing, Denim had to find a way to provide customers with an in-store changing room experience through the screen and match them with a suitable product.

Next, I discovered Your Fit for 3D LOOK. This is a solution that virtualizes the shopping experience and adds changing rooms to the online customer journey.

Use two well-dressed customer snaps to determine the optimal size and fit based on your unique body shape and body shape. YourFit was the solution 1822 Denim was looking for to reduce revenue, increase conversions and provide a great customer experience.

Future store

The Covid-19 pandemic has helped boost e-commerce sales, and as consumer expectations have risen, many retailers have stepped up their digital transformation strategies.

More than ever, brands need to deliver best-in-class shopping experiences throughout their customer journey, from in-store, online, and through social platforms. These experiences need to be personalized, seamless, and tailored to the needs of individual shoppers.

To quote Shopify President Harley Finkelstein, it’s the best brand I’ve talked about to understand that digital and physical retail doesn’t work as silos.

Instead of dying underwater, physical stores continue to be an important part of omni-channel puzzles.

As Ikea Group’s Peter Jelkeby recently commented, e-commerce is accelerating rapidly, but physical stores continue to be an important part of High Street, and our stores (big and small) are always an important part of the IKEA experience. is. As a place of inspiration and expertise.

But at the same time, future stores looked very different from December 2021 and showed signs of progress at the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

Take, for example, SituLive with an EditorsChoice gong.

A new immersive consumer experience rethinking the traditional commercial retail model, SituLive opened the door to Britain’s first Discovery Playhouse in Westfield, London this fall.

The goal is to enable consumers to focus on personalization, connect with the brand, choose the right product for their lifestyle, and complement the advice from the SituLives team.

Shoppers can scan the QR code to compare products and decide whether to discover more or buy directly from the manufacturer.

Warren Richmond, Founder and CEO of SituLive, said:

Situ Live does just that, and our digital platform makes it easy to compare complex product specifications and consider buying at your own pace.

Check out the free store

It was almost a month in 2021 without the new checkout free store grabbing the headline. And this technology was mentioned many times at our roundtables.

In the 2021 RTIHAwards Bricks and Mortar Innovation category, Lifvs, Europe’s largest unmanned 24-hour grocery store chain, has rolled out electronic shelving from the Pricers Plaza platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution, to enhance in-store digital capabilities. I won the victory.

Standard AI belongs to the Technology Vendor of the Year (Rest of World) category and impressed the jury with its computer vision-based autonomous solutions. This allows retailers to transform their existing stores into a checkout-free experience without interrupting their day-to-day operations. operation.

In 2022, Worcester Red Sox and Standard AI claimed the first autonomous retail experience for baseball at the Worcester Red Sox Market in Polar Park.

With AI-powered cameras and the cloud, fans can buy snacks and souvenirs and pay without scanning, waiting in line, or stopping checkout.

With the standard AI checkout app, you can add payment information and view receipts immediately after purchase.

