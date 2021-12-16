Reddit IPO is one step closer after the confidential filing was released





Reddit announced on Wednesday that it has secretly submitted documents for the final public offering of shares, an important step towards the public offering of a 16-year-old internet company.

The company does not disclose the total number of shares offered and does not state an initial valuation. This can be calculated within a few weeks when preparing a prospectus for a potential investor. A Reddit spokeswoman provided no comments other than the news release of the company that announced the decision.

Reddit is one of a generation of proto-social media companies that has enabled users to exchange comments, stories, photos, and videos using topic-based message boards.

But as competitors like Digg and other similar sites collapse, Reddit has become a popular destination for virtually every enthusiast. From make-up addicts to people posting videos to power wash their driveway, the site has an active community of over 100,000, with over 50 million visitors daily.

After one of the forums called WallStreetBets laid the foundation for a huge rally of GameStop stocks, the site created a category that became known as meme stocks, or securities popular with Reddit users and others. The Internet, which became a headline almost every day earlier this year.

The way forward was not without problems. Critics of this site point out Reddit’s long-standing laissez-faire approach to content moderation and often prefer a hands-on approach to the most harmful ideas and people on the Internet. But over the years, many CEOs, including former CEO Ellen Pao and later current CEO Steve Huffman, have suppressed the platform and allowed on the site. We prioritized enforcing new and stricter rules on what we are doing.

As the frequency of controversy diminished, Reddit focused more energy on building corporate businesses. Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, a video platform like TikTok, and Huffman says he wants to improve the company’s video products as a profitable source of revenue. Reddit also sells ads to brands and marketers, allowing users to purchase digital products and services throughout the site.

The company has raised over $ 1 billion in private capital from investors such as Fidelity Management, Advance Publications, Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. The company was finally worth more than $ 10 billion after the latest funding round in August.

Reddit executives have been pondering the path to the open market for some time. Huffman hired Chief Financial Officer this year. Huffman said he was also considering a non-traditional path to a publicly traded company, such as considering a special-purpose acquisition company, the so-called SPAC. Although SPAC has grown in popularity this year, it has become less popular these days.

Instead, Huffman chose a more scrutinized path to review the company’s finances weeks before investment banks and public investors went public.

In an interview earlier this year, Huffman said that all good companies should be open to the public as much as possible.

