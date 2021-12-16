HP Chromebook x211 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Review





If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, there are plenty of traditional clamshell laptop designs, including convertible models with 360 degree hinges. There are also several tablet-first options, a thin and light design and a removable keyboard.

These tablet models run Google’s Chrome OS software, but mimic the hardware of Microsoft’s Surface Pro or Apple’s iPad. It often comes with a keyboard and a case with a built-in kickstand. Most support stylus input (using the USI standard and common to many modern Chromebooks). Some are in boxes.

Like many other Chromebooks, many Chrome OS tablets, such as last year’s excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet, are cheap. But this year, there are two Chrome OS tablets with slightly higher goals, with better features, better specs, and correspondingly higher price tags. HP’s Chromebook x2 11 features a modern all-metal design, a high-resolution 3: 2 screen, and a $ 599 price tag (although it’s often sold at significantly lower prices). The Lenovos Chromebook Duet 5 features a larger OLED display, slightly better specs, and a similarly portable design, and is priced at $ 499. (Don’t forget the unlucky Pixel Slate that Google itself stopped making tablets altogether, but let’s forget about it for this piece.) These tablets are Apple-based, aiming for the iPad Air. Not trying to compete with the iPad or iPad Pro shoppers, and perhaps even those who are considering Surface Pro.

I’ve tested both to determine if either is a compelling alternative to the iPad or Surface, or if I should use a traditional clamshell Chromebook instead.

5.5 out of 10

Good stuff manageable size for use on tablets Fingerprint scanner box comes with pen bad stuff sometimes choppy or slow-moving cramped keyboard that can’t be used on laps too expensive

6.5 out of 10

Good OLED screen Great keyboard installation Long battery life Bad stuff Too big and unwieldy for a tablet No biometrics No pen

HP and Lenovo share many design characteristics. It’s thinner and lighter than a regular Chromebook, so both have a removable magnetic keyboard and a back cover that doubles as a kickstand. (Both back covers could crack the HP screen when HP accidentally slipped off the desk, but the Lenovo keyboard cover slides a bit when closed.) 2 to both Includes two USB-Cs. There are no charging ports and peripherals (both sides of Lenovo, both on the left side of HP), and both have 3.5mm keyboard jacks. Both their cases and even keyboard accessories are available in dark blue shades.

HP has an 11-inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel 3: 2 LCD touch screen. Lenovo has a more rectangular 16: 9 aspect ratio, lower resolution, but a larger 13-inch 1920 x 1080 OLED touchscreen. There is no fast refresh rate screen for Apple and Samsung’s finest tablets, but both are well-compared to other tablets in the price range. I really like the HP aspect ratio for use on tablets, but I can’t deny the appeal of Lenovo’s screen. This, like most OLED panels, is more punchy, brighter and looks better, especially when watching video. Duet 5s screens have much better contrast levels, colors are more attractive, and watching videos and movies is more fun on Lenovo than on HP.

HP has two front speakers (similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro), and Lenovo uses iPad-style side-mounted speakers. Both can be repaired, but neither sounds much better than the iPad Air, and it sounds faint and sometimes distorted. I preferred to use headphones (wireless, of course, because there is no headphone jack) on both.

The highlight of Lenovo is its OLED display. Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge HP is similar to the removable product on Microsoft’s Surface line. Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge

Internally, similarities continue. Both of these tablets combine HP’s Snapdragon 7c Gen1 with Qualcomm ARM processor and Lenovo’s 7c Gen2 with 8GB of RAM. The difference between the two generations of 7c chips is negligible, but Lenovo is much faster and better than HP. I don’t know if it’s a resolution difference (HP has a lot of pixels to push) or a general optimization, but Lenovo is far more stutter and lag than HP in almost every way I’ve used it. Is decreasing. Neither feels as smooth and slick as the latest iPads, and traditional mid-range Chromebooks with Intel processors, like the current favorite Acer Chromebook Spin 713, orbit both of these tablets. Still, both tablets successfully handled my typical workload, including multiple virtual desks, multiple browser tabs, chatting in Slack, watching YouTube videos, and receiving Zoom calls.

Both HP and Lenovo offer battery life closer to the battery life you can expect from an iPad than a traditional laptop. Whether you’re constantly browsing many websites, chatting on Slack, making Zoom calls, or watching YouTube videos, both tablets charge for more than a standard day. The interval reached 10-12 hours. Lenovo was able to beat HP with just its hair, but when used as a laptop, both have better than average battery life. However, there is one caveat. If left for a few days, the battery may run out when you remove it again.

Tablet time

Prior to this section, there is a statement that Chrome OS is not a very good tablet operating system. While very good for working on desktops (more accurately laptops), Chrome OS isn’t as sophisticated as iPad OS or Android for tablet use. Animations and interactions are awkward, choppy, and navigation can be confusing. It’s clear that tablet mode is built into an interface designed primarily for navigating with the mouse and keyboard.

Due to the small size of HP and the aspect ratio of 3: 2, it is easier to use as a tablet compared to Lenovo Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge.

You can install Android apps on both of these tablets, but many popular apps (such as the entire Microsoft Office suite) aren’t available or work particularly well (Slack, Kindle). Also, many apps are not optimized for large screens with low touch response and small tap targets (problems shared on Android native tablets). Second, there are other weird app limitations. For example, Netflix only supports 480p streaming via Chromebook apps. These restrictions and temporary interruptions are more acceptable for tablets under $ 300. When you spend more than half, they are much less. Rather, use the iPad for tablet-focused tasks on any of these devices.

That said, HP works better than Lenovo when it comes to using portable tablets. Its small size and manageable aspect ratio make it much easier to read in portrait mode, whether you’re reading an article, email, or Kindle book. It feels more like an iPad than Lenovo. Probably because their shapes are much more similar.

HP also has a fingerprint scanner, which makes it easier to get and log in compared to Lenovo, which requires you to tap your password or PIN code to unlock it. The puzzle that biometrics is an exception to the rules for Chrome OS devices, especially those that cost as much. (Duet 5 supports Android smartphone links and biometric login for that device, but it can’t work on Samsung smartphones and it’s ridiculous to require a biometric login from a particular smartphone. Please incorporate.)

HP includes a USI stylus that snaps to the side of the tablet, during which it charges. iPad Style Photo: Dan Seifert / The Verge

Both tablets support USI styling, but only HP is included. The stylus can be snapped to the side of the tablet to charge it, like the iPad Air and its pencil. The stylus is good for occasionally writing down and scribbling notes, but it’s not as fluid or accurate as Apple. Also, if you want to use it in a variety of third-party apps, your options are limited (for example, Microsoft’s web-based version of OneNote doesn’t work very well).

Laptop life

But if you want to use these tablets as laptops with a connected keyboard and Chrome OS desktop interface, Lenovo is an easy step forward. Due to its large size, the keyboard is much more comfortable to type than HP. Neither design, on the other hand, worked well on my lap, but the HP keyboard was particularly frustrating. It bent very easily, and every time I put my palm on it, I got the wrong trackpad click.

On the contrary, the Lenovo keyboard had great spacing, great mobility, and satisfying feedback, and it was fun to type. This is the one I chose when I entered this article, and I definitely choose it if I need to use a Chromebook for remote school. It works best even when placed on a flat surface such as a desk or table. It’s nice to have a backlight (the HP keyboard doesn’t even have a backlight), but in general I really like this keyboard.

The Duet 5s keyboard is surprisingly convenient to type as long as you’re using it on a hard surface. Photo courtesy of Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The trackpads on both models can be classified as fine. They are large enough to use multiple finger gestures and generally have good tracking and palm rejection. But neither will blow you away.

Lenovo’s large screen also makes it easier to work in laptop mode. The 16: 9 aspect ratio is cramped vertically, but it’s easier to compare two documents or web pages side-by-side when compared to the smaller displays across HP.

With significantly improved Lenovo performance, working in laptop mode will also be much easier. Web pages load faster, switching between apps and virtual desktops faster, and you can usually spend the day with less interference than when using HP.

Both tablets are thin and light enough to be carried anywhere Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

After all, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 makes it easy to choose a tablet ID from these two models. You got a nice looking screen, a lower price, a more comfortable keyboard, and better performance.

In fact, Id goes as far as saying that you shouldn’t buy HP for the usual $ 600 price. Seeing a big price cut this fall, it’s down to another conversation, $ 350, but at regular prices, its value is very low. But Duet 5 feels like a more accurate price. The $ 500, a very portable device with an OLED screen that can be used for work, school, and sometimes entertainment, seems like a decent deal to me.

However, before jumping to any of these devices, strongly consider whether your tablet is a suitable Chrome OS device to buy. You can get a clamshell or 2-in-1 Chromebook for about the same price or less. It may be a bit thick and heavy, but it works much better and can also be used as a tablet in a pinch.

