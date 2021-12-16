Del Nashville STEAM Innovation Grant





Grants fund students’ experiences and creative learning.

Hydroponic gardens, the creation of broadcast studios, the engineering of new traffic flows to keep bus passengers safe – these are not examples of college lessons. These are examples of future student projects at five MNPS Middle Schools.

Five junior high schools have been selected, thanks to a grant from Del Nashville, used for projects that support creative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) learning and interdisciplinary research throughout the school building. Received a total of about $ 16,000. District-wide middle school STEAM teachers have had the opportunity to sign up for the Dell STEAM Innovation Grant, which has funded MNPS Middle School over $ 50,000 over the past five years.

“These teachers are the ones our kids will remember forever. We are excited to be able to fund innovation in the hope that they will be interested in STEAM when they are young. “We are,” said Shoshana Samuels, Dell’s site director. US sales manager. “We continue to appreciate our partnerships with MNPS and Community Foundations to provide attractive STEAM education, and this annual grant gives MNPS students the opportunity to continue their interest. I consider it to be. ”

Focusing on the student experience is an important consideration of the STEAM Innovation Grant, which MNPS teachers have spoken in the application. Incorporating student learning into an interactive experience from textbook pages creates a more dynamic learning environment for all students. Graham Spencer, a math teacher at Goodlettsville Middle School, said: “They can understand the importance of what they are learning in class and the actual applicability of their research.”

Antioch Middle School

Antioch’s STEAM class plans to broadcast school sporting events and other activities and is awarded $ 3,000 to purchase professional audio and video podcasting equipment to teach students about audio and video engineering. I did.

“Investing in students is more important and necessary than ever for several reasons. With the rapid advancement of technology, it is imperative to teach students skills that will help them in their future work,” Antioch said. STEAM teacher Tomás Yan said.

Antioch is familiar with creative and innovative projects partially created by the Dell STEAM Innovation Grant. The school has received three grants.

Croft Middle Design Center

Croft was awarded $ 999 to purchase a hydroponic tower garden. This is a vertical aeroponic garden system that allows students to grow their produce in the classroom with only water and liquid nutrients while learning about healthy eating and farming techniques.

Dr. Julie Petway, a science teacher at Croft, said: “Investing in this new garden tower means that students will be exposed to healthy living and growth methods and will be able to engage in a healthy lifestyle while incorporating scientific standards.”

Goodlettsville Middle School

Student voice was central to the application submitted by Goodlettsville math teacher Graham Spencer. “My students have incredibly invested in the grant process. It started before I applied. I asked the students to fill out the application form, measure their interests, and do STEAM activities at school. We looked at what ideas we could come up with to increase the number of students. One of the common themes presented was the creation of real-world applications and a safer school environment. We set goals together. By designing our school’s bus lane traffic mitigation efforts, we are creating a safer school, “says Spencer.

Through the Dell STEAM Innovation Grant, Goodletville will use its research, design, engineering and other skills to design alternative routes to reduce traffic flow in school parking lots and increase student and faculty safety. I was awarded $ 4,500 to purchase the materials used in.

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Dr. Jacqueline Price, librarian of JFK Middle, submitted a grant application in the hope that students could take STEAM learning materials home and continue studying outside of school.

“By receiving this grant, our library has a great opportunity to help students” check out “and participate in STEAM activities,” Price said.

JFK Middle’s STEAM Makerspace has a new STEAM kit that you can check out like a library book, and thanks to the $ 3,000 prize, students can participate in active hands-on learning at home.

McMurray Junior High School

McMurray’s Science and Social Studies class will use a $ 4,469 prize to help build a STEAM program that supports all students, especially the EL population. They plan to buy new telescopes, microscopes, digital cameras, hot compresses and other materials.

“Students can’t love what they haven’t experienced. With Dell’s partnership and support, talented and innovative teachers are for students focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. You can imagine and create unique experiences, “said Dr. Jennifer Berry, director of STEAM and Science at MNPS. “These experiences create awe, surprise, and opportunity for students to explore their world. Thanks to Dell for providing $ 50,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools over the last five years. To do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mnps.org/news/featured-stories/steam_grant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos