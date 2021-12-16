Q & A: Development of lung cancer detection technology





Optellum CEO Vclav Potil tells Med-Tech Innovation about technology for lung cancer patients and support from EIT Health.

What is Optellum? What is it for?

Optellums software uses AI-powered biomarkers to identify and track at-risk patients and assign lung cancer prediction scores to specific lung nodules. This is important because it can change life expectancy with a much earlier diagnosis and uses the world’s largest CT scan dataset.

You recently received government funding for AI-based early-diagnosis lung cancer software, why did you go the AI ​​path?

Machine learning applied to a vast dataset of CT scans is much faster to help physicians determine the risk of lung cancer patients in a less harmful way that is far more accurate and consistent than existing methods. Recognized at the stage.

Lung cancer is currently the most common type of cancer in the world and is the leading cause of cancer death, killing about 1.8 million people worldwide each year.

The current 5-year survival rate is only 20%. This is primarily due to most patients diagnosed after the disease has progressed to an advanced stage (stage III or IV). However, the survival rate of small tumors treated with stage IA can reach as high as 90%. Early diagnosis is the key to transforming a fatal decision into a disease that most patients survive while the disease is still in a curable stage.

The only way to identify and intervene in these presymptomatic lung tumors early is to use computed tomography imaging, which is available as standard treatment in all modern hospitals. Chest CT allows early detection of lung nodules, early tumors or small lesions of the lung that may be harmless findings. These are often found accidentally through scans taken for other reasons (heart scans, emergency scans) or prophylactic CT lung cancer screening in patients with a history of heavy smoking.

Understanding the value of applying AI to this data led to the establishment of Optellum in 2016 to develop off-the-shelf products that benefit clinicians and patients.

The software assigns a lung cancer prediction score, what affects this score and how accurate is it?

Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) scores are enhanced by the world’s first FDA-approved imaging AI / radiomix-based digital biomarkers for lung cancer. Scores are calculated from a complete pattern of 3D pixels in a standard image captured by a CT scanner using a neural network trained using the world’s largest curated database of scans.

With the support provided through EIT Health (and other partnerships), our researchers have trained machine learning neural networks to recognize signs of fatal illness using CT images.

Our solutions are designed and validated to enable pulmonologists and radiologists to more accurately and consistently assess the risk of malignancies. This means working with the clinician for the benefit of the patient, rather than replacing the clinician.

The accuracy of LCP AI far exceeds the non-invasive methods available in today’s clinical practice. This has been widely validated in multicenter collaborative studies led by co-authors of the clinical guidelines and has been shown to be consistently superior to the traditional risk prediction model currently recommended by the clinical guidelines, resulting in nodules. It is considered state-of-the-art when classifying as low. Medium risk or high risk.

In one independent validation study led by Vanderbilt and Oxford physicians, AI correctly reclassifies uncertain nodules into high-risk and low-risk categories in more than one-third of cancer and benign nodules. Has been shown to have the potential to speed up the diagnosis of lung cancer, reducing invasive biopsy and surgery in patients without lung cancer compared to current standard treatments.

How Does Your Product Innovate Lung Cancer Detection? How does it affect health care?

The success of Optellum AI’s performance can have a significant impact on the diagnostic tests of lung cancer screening, reducing false positives and targeting those in need of medical resources for a resource-efficient deployment of CT lungs. Promote. Cancer screening program throughout Europe.

Our products enable patients to benefit from early diagnosis and treatment of cancerous nodules, leading to better survival and outcomes.

Health providers will benefit from wasting resources and focusing on expensive testing and treatment procedures for patients who need them. We also benefit from reducing care variability and providing the highest quality lung cancer diagnosis and treatment possible for all patients in all hospitals.

You have worked closely with EIT Health, NIHR and Innovate UK and recently partnered with Johnson & Johnson. Can you briefly explain the role these organizations have played in product development?

EIT Health, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), and Innovate UK are all the organizations that have supported our journey. Their research, advice, and innovation grants have allowed us to work with major hospitals to develop software and validate it against diverse datasets from patient populations.

Specifically, how has EIT Health supported the Optellums journey?

EIT Health has been a great supporter since day one. In 2016, we received our first EIT Health grant. This grant is one of those chosen to participate in the EIT HealthCatapult program.

We also cooperated with the Early Lung Cancer Diagnosis (LUCINDA) project using artificial intelligence and big data. The project leveraged the expertise of leading radiologists to help develop and validate the Optellum Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) AI as a clinical tool. This allowed us to show how robust performance of LCPs across different patient populations, clinical pathways, and CT scanner types.

Through all the projects we were involved in, we were very impressed with the entrepreneurial and dynamic nature of the EIT Health team. They do not impose a high administrative burden (typical of many other government funds) that can distract fast-growing start-ups during the preparation of grant applications and the execution of projects. Provided valuable support and guidance.

From the first proof-of-concept before Optellum was founded to product development and clinical trials, EIT health support was essential for this task to realize its potential. Today, with that support, we have access to clear medical devices that help real patients receive better care and save lives.

What are your plans for the future? What is the next big step for Optellum?

OurVirtual Nodule Clinicis is already used in clinical care by leading commercial customers and major medical centers across the United States and looks forward to expanding into other major markets.

We aim to expand our Optellums portfolio to transform early-stage lung cancer treatment and enable optimal treatment decisions aimed at treating patients early in the potential stages of precancerous cancer.

At the heart of our plan is the Optellum Inside strategy. We work with our partners to harness the power of Optellums AI software to drive the right patients to interventions and therapeutic devices such as molecular testing, robotics, and drug therapy. Optellum recently announced a strategic partnership with Johnson & Johnson and GE Healthcare.

Where do you want to go in 10 years?

Ten years from now, our goal is to be seen as standard care in the early diagnosis and treatment of other deadly diseases of the lung such as lung cancer, interstitial lung disease and COPD.

We hope that the daily use of Optellum technology will help clinicians around the world guide appropriate patients to early diagnosis and treatment procedures. Eventually, you will be able to intervene in the pre-illness state to prevent the disease before it develops.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Our success is due to a culture of collaboration and excellence that puts quality, clinicians and patients at the heart of all our activities. We would like to thank our team of scientists, developers, and other colleagues, as well as clinical partners at major hospitals. , EIT Health and other partners-We have worked with us to provide patients with lung cancer and other deadly lung diseases with the best opportunity to fight back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/ai-in-healthcare-insights/q-a-developing-lung-cancer-detection-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos