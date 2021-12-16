Born2Global Center Creates 11 Innovative Global Joint Ventures to Expand DNA Innovation to Global Markets





Starting this year, the Born2Global Center has helped establish a global deep tech startup joint venture through a program funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea. Through this program, 11 global joint ventures have been established and 10 joint venture partnerships have been established. The purpose of this program is to help innovations whose global business efforts have been reduced by the tensions that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to their international business activities and the common challenges of product localization and sales resource mobilization. Is to do. At the heart of this initiative is to enable Korean and foreign technology innovators to enter new global markets and grow through partnerships.

The event presented the results of discovering and establishing a global joint venture partner and holding informative sessions by experts on legal, patent and accounting requirements related to launching a joint venture in overseas markets. rice field. DNA company.

The first part of the briefing was up-to-date on the formation of global joint venture partnerships and the collaboration they undertook. Avancargo (Argentina), Advance (Colombia) and BlueWing Motors (Korea) gave presentations on the achievements and future plans of the global joint venture partnership.

In the second part, experience was shared in the formation and operation of a global joint venture. All Korean companies TeamGRIT, Coconut Silo, and InnoCSR detail their experience and know-how in forming joint ventures in Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia, highlighting future business plans for these local markets. I did.

The final part of the briefing provides valuable knowledge of legal requirements that lawyers, patent attorneys and accountants must consider when establishing a joint venture, as well as intellectual property protection (patent filing) and international taxation. It was a seminar to be held. And other matters.

Kim Jongkap, Chief Executive Officer of Born2 Global Center, said: “Leveraging years of experience helping high-tech innovators do business abroad, and leveraging lessons and data from this year’s joint venture support activities, more promising tech companies set up global joint ventures. We will support you to raise and operate. “

For more information on the Born2Global Center, please visit www.born2global.com.

About Born2 Global Center

Born2Global Center (www.born2global.com) is a full cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its establishment in 2013, Born2Global has set the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the leading government agency in South Korea under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has transformed its startup to expand, engage, equip and connect with the global market.

Media contactBorn2GlobalCentre: [email protected]

Source Born2GlobalCenter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/born2global-centre-creates-11-innovative-global-joint-ventures-for-dna-innovation-expansion-into-global-market-301446361.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos