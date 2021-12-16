ARK Innovation: The harsh reality of Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF





Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)-The Get ARK Innovation ETF Report was a loser in 2021. So far this year, popular tech funds have generated a -25% loss against the + 22% profit of the S & P500. Since its peak in February, ARKK has fallen by 40% in less than a year.

Many can insist on buying ARK innovation with this large dip, or the stock contained in an ETF — Tesla (TSLA)-Get Tesla Inc Report, Roku (ROKU)-Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report and Teladoc (TDOC) –Teladoc Health, Inc. Please get. The report is the top three holdings. But I suggest that potential investors keep one important thing in mind.

Figure 1: ARK investment management at NYSE.

ARK Invest Management

It’s aggressive growth, but how much does it cost?

Most investors know that higher expected returns are usually closely associated with higher risk. However, when assessing investment opportunities in funds like ARKK, many underestimate or simply ignore considerations such as potential drawdowns and past volatility.

The Sharpe ratio is a common indicator to consider when measuring risk-adjusted performance. In its simplest form, this is the ratio of annual revenue divided by the annual volatility of daily performance. The higher the sharp, the higher the risk-adjusted return in the past.

The graph below shows the running Sharpe ratio in blue since the start of ARKK. This line is compared to the same metrics in Nasdaq (QQQ)-Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report and 2x Leverage Nasdaq ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)-Get ProShares Ultra QQQ Report.

Figure 2: 5-year Sharpe Ratio: ARKK vs. Benchmark.

Data from Yahoo Finance

Cathie Wood’s comprehensive strategy is to invest in companies that have led disruptive technologies and revolutions. Therefore, you might think that such a novel and visionary approach should outperform the market over time.

The truth is that ARKK does not consistently offer superior risk-adjusted returns compared to Nasdaq. This observation is represented by a blue line above that does not stay on the gray line for much longer than a few months at a time.

To be fair, ARKK is higher than Nasdaq almost 10 years ago since the launch of ETFs. The average annual revenue is 26%, compared to 22% of the benchmark. But again, higher returns came with much higher risk and volatility.

Some growth investors may ask themselves: Only absolute returns are important as we want to expand our portfolio in the coming decades. In contrast, I argue that ARKK is still a substandard option.

Here’s one example: A portfolio with 90% allocated to leveraged Nasdaq funds such as QLD and 10% to quarterly rebalanced cash will produce substantially the same volatility and drawdown as ARKK since 2014. However, this portfolio will earn 10. Annual percentage points for additional returns!

This means that for very equal risks, investing in a leveraged Nasdaq-plus-cash strategy will result in an initial investment of $ 100,000 that is approximately $ 375,000 greater than investing in ARK Innovation since its inception.

Important point

I must admit that I am grateful for the bold beliefs of Cathie Wood and her team. Rather than fearing inflation and rising interest rates, where many investors have recently turned to conservative “hard” asset classes such as commodities and real estate, ARK Invest has a theme of “technology of the future.” It keeps doubling.

That said, history wasn’t on the side of Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation. The Bulls can reasonably argue that now is a good time to buy an ETF following the significant performance degradation of 2021. For many years.

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. The author may be one or more shares listed in this report, and the article may contain affiliate links. These Partnerships do not affect editorial content. Thank you for supporting WallStreetMemes)

