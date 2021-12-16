Google’s “20% Rule” shows exactly how much time you should spend learning new skills





Most people attend meetings, reply to emails, compete to meet deadlines, and keep up with their calendars and to-do lists every second of the day. I’m spending.

This makes it difficult to find time to explore ideas of interest or acquire new skills. And expanding our expertise in an era when it is unpredictable how our work and industry will evolve will give us a competitive edge in the long run.

How can I get the time to go ahead?

Input: Google’s “20% time” rule. It’s a concept that became popular when Google was released in 2004.

“We encourage employees to spend 20% of their time on what they think will be the most profitable for Google, in addition to regular projects,” founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page said in an IPO letter. I am writing in. “This allows them to be more creative and innovative. Many of our significant advances [like AdSense and Google News] It happened like this. “

Sure, it’s easy to say, but no one gives the platter a chance to develop. You need to actively look for them.

Method is as follows.

1. Clearly identify what you want to learn

The important thing here is to be as specific as possible about the skill you want to build. Therefore, instead of taking 10 courses on 10 different topics, you can learn just one.

Over time, improvements will be faster and more motivated to continue. Also, for example, true expertise in making good sales copies and programming in new computer languages ​​can ultimately add value to employers and lead to additional income. ..

2. Win even if you lose

This is the ultimate way to avoid wasting 20% ​​of your time. Understand the minimum benefits of a particular situation or opportunity, even if nothing else is disturbed.

It could be exposure to a new industry, connection in another area, or the practice of valuable skills such as public speaking and clear communication.

A project is probably a good bet if even minimal results seem intriguing.

3. Flexible and commit

Keeping 20% ​​of your time is like maintaining a diet. It’s good to be disciplined, but sometimes you need to bend the rules to make them more flexible.

In a client emergency or an improvised staff meeting, you may not be able to spend the time allotted to the calendar. As long as you change the schedule and emphasize maintaining that commitment, that’s fine.

It’s not important that you have to spend 20% of your time every Thursday afternoon. The point is to do that, the period.

4. Find a way to make it fun

It takes effort to keep 20% of the time, and if all you are doing is endless homework and rigorous training sessions, it is very difficult to maintain that willpower.

There are some challenging elements to master in any area, and you may need a hardcore dose of that willpower on a regular basis. However, if you only do difficult tasks, you may be bored or frustrated and want to stop.

There are many ways to enjoy 20% of your time, such as listening to audiobooks while taking a walk, interviewing colleagues for a nice lunch, or taking a course with friends.

5. Think in decades

As with investing in the stock market, investing time in a 20% project dramatically increases the power of complex interest. What looks small and meaningless at first can allow you to keep a great distance between you and your competitors.

The 20% time benefit, especially in decades, is that the small steps of the present will become more complex over time, even if you eventually change plans or decide on another course, in the future. The point is that more options are offered.

Dorie Clark is a marketing strategist and lecturer at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. She is the author of “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” and has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The New York Times and Fast Company. Follow her on Twitter @ dorieclark.

