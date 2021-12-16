The brightest medical innovation in 2021 by five hospital executives





Here, five executives from the national healthcare system answer the question, “What was the most influential healthcare innovation in 2021?”

Editor’s Note: The response has been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Aaron Martin. Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Providence, Renton, WA: Optimizing access in healthcare. Consolidate patient demand, direct patients to appropriate care facilities (doctors, retail, emergency care, telemedicine, emergency departments, etc.), load and distribute clinician time supply, and clinician burnout syndrome Increase patient access and satisfaction while reducing. In 2022, it is patient involvement that creates opportunities to provide medical services, education, and products to patients during clinical care episodes in order to truly build long-term relationships with them.

Karen Murphy, PhD, RN. Chief Innovation Officer, Geisinger, Danville, PA: The most influential medical innovation in 2021 was the evolving use of remote patient monitoring. COVID saw an increase in 2020, but last year the industry began to understand the potential to connect digitally with patients and monitor their health. Remote patient monitoring offers tremendous value proposition. Monitoring patients at home provides the provider with important information. Early warning signs can warn providers to intervene to prevent the progression of the disease. Interventions such as dosing adjustments can be used to prevent further deterioration. Proper use of remote patient monitoring can reduce total treatment costs by avoiding emergency department visits and, in some cases, hospital readmissions.

As the use of remote patient monitoring grows, it becomes important for technology companies to integrate with additional systems such as EHR. This improves the usability of the provider. As technology advances, patients will be more empowered to engage in self-management in ways that improve clinical outcomes. The use of this technology will undoubtedly become mainstream in the future.

Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer, Kettering Health, Dayton, Ohio: I think the biggest needle mover in 2021 was the transition of virtual care from peripheral technology to essential tools. Indeed, advances in precision medicine, diagnostics and treatment, medical devices, and data analysis are impressive. But the biggest impact was seen when we were finally forced to switch and adopt what was novel as an important tool of our daily care.

The friendliness (both physicians and patients) that has grown from our pandemic experience will change the healing paradigm, create a myriad of derivative technologies, and even change the regulatory / legislative situation. I tend to chase after the next “glossy metal object” as well as the leader of the next innovation idea, but sometimes I need to be aware of the elegant readjustment of the reused technology when it’s most needed. I have. I believe Telemedicine 2.0 will stay here and provide a strong foundation for building progress for tomorrow.

Jeffree Starman. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Florida): In the face of COVID, all virtual health features were significantly expanded and further evolved in 2021 and are said to be the most influential. I think I have no choice but to do so. What we are doing. Through virtual health, we continue to care for our patients, improve their ability to attract consumers in new ways, create more access points, and mature their focus on value-based care. Virtual health includes telemedicine, e-consults, e-visits, e-ICU, remote patient monitoring in inpatient and outpatient settings, and helping providers effectively engage consumers. Many areas of are widely included.

Many other innovations we have started will have tremendous and continuous impact. In short, with a focus on artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, we help staff shortages, deliver consistent care, and automate most of the revenue cycle. Providing consumers with an omni-channel experience and providing them with more decision-making and capabilities through voice, chat, text, email, and self-service will revolutionize the healthcare industry. Finally, we will focus on intelligent voice assistance to increase provider and patient satisfaction.

Mark Candley Sorts. Chief Innovation Officer, WellSpan Health, York, PA: The most influential innovation of the year was the rapid increase in attention to the application of AI in healthcare in both business functions and care delivery for businesses. .. From Silicon Valley innovators to research conducted at universities and medical schools to experiments conducted at community health levels, there is a rapid focus on areas. WellSpan Health is investing in clinical and consumer AI, using AI to transform businesses and seek to make care more affordable, more effective, and easier to use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/innovation/2021-s-brightest-health-tech-innovations-per-5-hospital-execs.html

