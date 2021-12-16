Google has promised to remove ads from climate change denial sites, but many are still running





Prior to last month’s UN Global Climate Summit, Google, the world’s largest provider of online advertising, made a big announcement: it will stop advertising on sites that deny the scientific consensus on climate change.

According to Google, it was sites and videos that misrepresented global warming as hoaxes and scams that were barred from profiting from advertising programs. We also no longer welcome Google Ads. Content that falsely claims that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity do not contribute to climate change.

However, new research has so far limited the effectiveness of Google’s policies.

As of Wednesday, ads posted by Google were still featured in numerous articles, including articles from major right-wing sites like Breitbart. Surgery. In fact, diplomats from about 200 countries have reached a major agreement to step up their efforts to combat the serious dangers posed by the hotter planets.

The London-based nonprofit Digital Hate Countermeasures Center said Thursday that it counted at least 50 new climate change denials on 14 different sites published after Google’s new policy came into effect on November 9. Stated. According to previous reports by Center researchers, 10 of the most prominent publishers of climate change denial content received approximately 1.1 billion visits in the six months prior to the Climate Conference.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center, said this is a concern because the advertising revenue generated by these rejected sites running Google ads will help fund more rejected content. .. He said that the more advertising revenue they earn, the more they can send out articles and get it in front of as many eyes as possible.

In fact, Google’s business model is to maximize reach on the Internet and use personal data and algorithms to optimize ad placement, such as vaccination denials, identity-based hatred, and climate. Has become the main route to monetize. Denied, Mr Ahmed said.

Google spokesman Michael Ashiman said the company reviewed the page in question and took appropriate enforcement action. Early Thursday, Breitbart’s climate change denial article, which was displaying ads placed by Google, was no longer displaying them.

If we find content that crosses the line from policy debate to facilitating the denial of climate change, we will stop serving ads on that page or site, Ashiman said.

According to experts, the findings emphasize that Google has struggled to curb even the blatant examples of climate denialism. The company’s latest pledge was triggered by pressure on Google to stop monetizing the worst examples of online climate change skepticism.

Card 1/4 to understand the latest news about climate change

The science behind the tornado. The devastating storm that struck six states on December 10 occurred at the end of the year’s extreme weather events. But while scientists have been able to link climate change to hurricanes and droughts, the same is not true for tornadoes.

Extreme climate in Australia. Many of the same areas affected by the horrific wildfires of 2019 and 2020 are now dealing with staggering rainfall that can be stranded for weeks.

John Cook, an assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, has no ambiguity that these pages are out of sync with mainstream climate science. The study uses machine learning to identify false alarms in the climate. Blacklisting is not difficult.

And even though much of the rest of the world has moved away from more explicit forms of climate denialism, the United States remains particularly vulnerable, Dr. Cook said. He said that there are some countries where the denial of science is still thriving and they tend to be markets for these types of web pages. Incorrect climate information confuses and polarizes the masses, delays climate behavior, and reduces confidence in scientists.

Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, is also being pressured to counter election-related misinformation across platforms, including the video-sharing site YouTube.

Google states that it uses a combination of auto-discovery and human reviews to rate content, including YouTube videos. We usually disable ads at the page-by-page level, but severe or permanent breaches can cause site-wide action. Publishers can choose to appeal the decision or address the breach and apply for reinstatement.

