Technicians seek greater involvement of women at all stages of innovation – EURACTIV.com





More women are needed at every stage of the technology product and policy development process to prepare for a digital future that will benefit everyone, including innovators and industry celebrities.

LinkedIn’s EMEA director, Sandrine Chauvin, spoke at the G20 Womens Forum in Milan in October, where women are prominent in areas of increasing importance as the era of technology advances and in rapid conditions. Emphasized that it is underestimated. Digitization that spurred a pandemic.

For example, women now make up 14.2% of the cloud computing workforce, according to data collected by LinkedIn, but these roles of cloud computing, AI, data, and engineering are exactly what we live in. It plays an important role in shaping every aspect. We need a female voice expressed at this stage of formation, which begins with the female in STEM.

In the areas of technology and digital, women are still significantly undervalued and gender differences often begin early in education. By ensuring that women and girls pursue work and study in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), people working in this field are ready for a much more comprehensive and functional technology development process. can do.

They not only contribute to a more equal workplace and education, but also ensure better, less biased results and impacts by ensuring that women are involved in all stages of the research, policy-making and product development process. We emphasize that we can guarantee it. This is especially true when dealing with technologies such as AI that can have widespread impact on society.

Huawei’s senior EU public relations manager, Berta Herrero Estalayo, told listeners at the Talent Summit in Helsinki last week.

Earlier this year, the MEP of the European Parliament’s Cultural Education Commission called for the introduction of a framework to reduce gender, social and cultural prejudices prior to the April inauguration of the Commission AI Act.

According to Herrero Estalayo, ensuring a strong female representative from start to finish can also greatly help reduce the presence of these prejudices in technology.

MEP calls for stronger regulation of AI discrimination

On March 15, the European Parliament’s Cultural Education Commission approved an opinion calling for a framework to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) to “reduce gender, social and cultural prejudices in technology,” and the European Commission legislated. It is expected to propose the framework of. For the April issue. EURACTIV France reports.

However, efforts to expand women’s involvement in the technology field should not focus solely on women with a STEM background, said Ievaalnait, Lithuanian representative of Huawei Summer School for Women Leadership in the digital age. I added.

Ensuring that women with humanities and social science expertise participate in policymaking and product development is also a priority, she said. Women’s knowledge and experience are essential when it comes to interpreting and explaining data and predicting the social impact of technology as follows: It may not be possible with a purely scientific approach.

Progress remains slow despite many ongoing initiatives at the EU level to increase women’s participation in technology and innovation.

According to the 2021 Digital Economy and Social Index (DESI), which measures the progress of EU countries on the European Commission’s digital decade goals, one of them is general digital skills and professional digital skills only in Bulgaria, Greece. It is to ensure convergence between men and women in both. Do women make up more than 25% of the ICT workforce in Romania?

The European Commission’s special focus on the European Innovation Council (EIC) was to encourage funding for female-led startups developing emerging technologies to address gender gaps in innovation. Venture capital is funded by women and is directed to these companies significantly less than their male-led equivalents.

In July, as part of the European Europe program to fund EU-wide research and innovation, the European Commission launched the Women Tech EU project, a female-led deep tech with 75,000 early stage grants. Introduced a start-up company. Fill this gap.

Eligibility criteria have also been added to Horizon Europe funding to address research gaps in parallel with innovation. In short, universities and research institutes are obliged to implement gender equality programs and incorporate gender aspects into scientific research in order to qualify for public funding.

At the G20 Forum, Maria Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said at the G20 Forum that a multifaceted approach is needed to address women’s underestimation and lack of gender awareness. ..

No big strategy needed. She said she needed small, value-added actions. You need the critical mass for these actions.

