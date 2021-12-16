Why Sony’s PlayStation Subscription Strategy Can’t Wait





Xbox One sales outperformed by PlayStation 4 2: 1 in the last console generation, but the Xbox Game Pass subscription service is Microsoft’s winner, with 18 million subscribers and 3.2 million PlayStation Now. Is above.

Bloomberg now reports that Sony is developing a new service, codenamed Spartacus. This service is a combination of PS Now and your existing PlayStation Plus subscription. Sony has not yet confirmed such a plan, but the report claims that the service is targeted for launch in the spring of 2022, according to documents and insiders.

Now that the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are in their second year on the market, that’s why Spartacus is an important upgrade that Sony has to get out of the door.

PlayStation Plus is losing momentum

The PS Plus subscription allows gamers to play online on PS4 and PS5, while giving them access to a batch of free games each month.

related

In the second quarter of 2021, PS Plus had the largest number of subscribers since the Game Pass was first launched in June 2017. This indicates that the value of the service may be lost after the PS Now takeoff fails.

The main reason PS Now wasn’t able to build a subscriber base comparable to the Game Pass was the initial lack of downloadable games. This wasn’t fixed by Sony until 2018. Until then, players could only stream games on PS Now, leaving it to mercy. Of their internet connection.

For those who already have free games through PS Plus, the PS Now subscription did not change the game exactly. In particular, only PS4 games could be downloaded from there.

The Xbox Game Pass has been download-enabled since its launch, and the Xbox One system allows offline play of previous generation games, a feature recently adopted by the PlayStation, as PS5 supports most of the PS4 library. It also provided a wide range of backward compatibility to enable.

According to Bloomberg, Spartacus keeps the current PS Plus model as the bottom layer, allowing the top layer to download an extensive library of PS4 and PS5 titles, and the top layer to previous generation games via cloud gaming. Provides extended access to. While pricing remains unclear, this multi-tiered approach reduces the cost of players currently paying for both PS Plus and PS Now, creating a new experience that is likely to constantly add subscribers.

PlayStation’s exclusive heights are nearing the end

Much of PS4’s success for the Xbox One was due to the large amount of exclusive games that Xbox Game Studios encouraged to acquire a large number of developers towards the end of the console life cycle, according to Microsoft. It led to the acquisition of publisher Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion.

As a result, 2022 could be the last year for PlayStation to dominate Xbox when it comes to first-party and second-party game releases. However, “Starfield” is big enough to counter it.

Set in a colonized space, Starfield is the new IP for the first time in over 25 years, following Bethesda Game Studio’s popular open world franchises “The Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout.” On PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The console version of “Starfield” will not be exclusive to Xbox, but will also be available on Game Pass during the initial release, a strategy that Xbox has adopted in many next-generation games.

Now that Halo Infinite is finally released a year later, PlayStation faces an increasingly powerful slate of exclusive next-generation titles from competitors that can be played at no additional cost with a Game Pass subscription. I am. When Starfield is released in less than a year, Spartacus needs to create similar value on the PlayStation side. This is due to a wider range of problems.

Ongoing supply chain issues and increased PC availability can reduce PlayStation loyalty

Since the console launched in November 2020, the system has sold quite a few units, so it’s a mistake to ignore the fact that the PlayStation 5 is more successful than the Xbox series.

However, the global supply chain crisis continues to affect the semiconductor chips that are essential to the production of next-generation consoles, limiting the availability of new PlayStation and Xbox systems before the holidays.

According to S & P Global’s Kagan research group, PlayStation’s lead to Xbox in hardware sales fell sharply in the second quarter of 2021 due to a decline in chips. This turns the console into a unique game for gamers looking for a next-generation experience.

Sony has invested $ 500 million in a $ 7 billion Japanese-based factory operated by TSMC, a Taiwanese company that manufactures semiconductor chips. This suggests that production will not begin until the end of 2024, and Sony expects supply chain shortages to continue. Year.

Under these circumstances, Sony doubled its exclusive release to PC following the console date, forming a new PlayStation PC label for such games.

If PC gamers looking for a next-generation console can expect PS5 games to eventually arrive on their PC, go to the Xbox route and if they lose the opportunity to play those games at launch, Sony is now Spartacus. Must be adopted. Otherwise, every time a retailer refills the Xbox and sees console job seekers take part in the race, the brand is at risk of losing customers.

