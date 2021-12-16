Eco Innovation Group applies for a patent for Pool Cooled Climate Control Technology





On June 8, 2021, ECOX signed a license agreement (“agreement”), giving the company the exclusive right to commercialize Pool Cooled. It leverages proprietary technology to take cold water from an existing swimming pool and loop it into an existing air conditioning system to increase efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

Since then, the PoolCooled system has been successfully prototyped and provides a proof of concept for the process. We then hired a patent attorney to create and file a patent application. Under the terms of the Agreement, together with the original inventor, we own all PoolCooled Technology and all patents arising from the Agreement.

Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX, commented on the milestone: 65% under ideal conditions. PoolCooled is designed for residential and commercial real estate owners who want to minimize energy demand by mobilizing existing pool water as a key climate control resource through an innovative PoolCooled system. increase. Easily fits into existing equipment areas and pool pump structures. I can’t wait to start shipping and installing this technology next year. “

With the PoolCooled patent application filed, ECOX will conduct further prototype testing to optimize the technology until the spring of 2022. As early as the third quarter of 2022, it will include licensing opportunities and identification of sales partners, as well as marketing and sales investments.

About Eco Innovation Group

The Eco-Innovation Group, founded by inventors and business professionals, supports the development and catalysis of the most innovative and influential products and services, provides those innovations to the world, and the community and around us. Improve the quality of life of the world and provide value. To our shareholders.

At ECOX, we are committed to developing and commercializing successful products. But first and foremost, we do not lose sight of the fact that we exist to help people and improve the lives on earth that we all share. We take social responsibility contracts seriously. It’s not just what we do. That is us. For more information, please visit www.ecoig.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by us. Oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for future performance and financial performance, based on assumptions that are currently considered valid. They are “expect”, “intention”, “plan”, “goal”, “seek”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “strategy”, etc. It can be identified by using words. Future results or finances such as “future”, “probable”, “possible”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, “will”, etc. A word with a similar meaning related to the discussion of achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about measuring future sales, revenues, cash flows, operating results, cash usage, and other financial performance.

As forward-looking statements are forward-looking, there are inherent risks, uncertainties and uncertainties that may cause our actual performance and financial position to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. It is affected by other factors. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things, economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, demand for company products and services, the impact of competition, and other factors that may have real consequences. Includes, but is not limited to. It is very different from what is predicted or expressed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this report.

