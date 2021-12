Pixelmator Photo is now available on iPhone

Pixelmator today announced that the Pixelmator Photo app is now available on the iPhone. Previously limited to the iPad, the photo editing app has over 30 desktop-class color adjustment options, support for over 600 RAW image formats such as Apple Pro RAW, integration of the Photos app with iCloud Photos, and some AI. It has an editing tool that uses.

Pixelmator Photo for iPhone has a batch edit function for editing the entire photo shoot at once, a function to copy and paste edits between photos, a split comparison view for detailed comparison of edits, Crop, Straighten, etc. It also contains important tools.

Pixelmator Photo for iPhone requires iOS 14 or later and is currently available on the App Store as a free update for existing users of the iPad app. New users will get a special launch price of $ 3.99, and the regular price of the app will be $ 7.99.

Pixelmator is best known for the popular Pixelmator Pro image editor for Mac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/16/pixelmator-photo-iphone-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

