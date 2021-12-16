Google Chrome helps track price cuts





Google is bringing some cool shopping features to the Chrome browser. The company has added a price tracker, the ability to search for products on mobile using the camera of a mobile phone, and the ability to check the contents of a shopping cart from a new tab page on the desktop.

While there are many third-party applications designed to help track prices, Google has incorporated a price tracker into its mobile version of Chrome, a feature first released as a flag in early 2021. You need to keep the tab for the item you are considering purchasing open. As the price goes down, the tab grid will show the changes. This feature will be rolled out for Android this week and will be introduced for iOS later.

Another great mobile feature currently available is to use the features of Google Lens to help you shop. You can start the search on the camera by tapping the lens icon from the address bar. If you find a product in the real world, you can use this feature to quickly and easily search online.

On the desktop, Google right-click[Googleレンズで画像を検索]We have also added a lens function that allows you to search for products by selecting.

Google has also added the ability to display shopping carts on new Mac and Windows tab pages. If you misplace something because you’re not ready to pull the trigger yet, you can quickly and easily return to the trigger. According to the company, some retailers such as Zazzle, iHerb, Electronic Express and Homesquare may offer discounts when they return.

Microsoft has added many shopping features to Edge. It also includes a strange feature that lends you money to actually buy things. However, Chrome seems to be a little slower. Therefore, it does not interfere with the shopping function and it is easy to ignore it if it does not suit you.

Either way, this is a great update for Google Chrome on both mobile and desktop. If you do a lot of online shopping, these new features will enhance your experience. If not, you can ignore them and refer to them as usual.

