Google Grants $ 500,000 Grant to Education Initiative to Dolores Welta Foundation | News





Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, has awarded the Dolores Welter Foundation a $ 500,000 educational grant to expand its program for empowering parents and students.

The program, Vecinos Unidos, helps low-income and rural residents succeed in the education system through training known as juntas generales and monthly community forums. Founded in 2003, the program currently operates in 17 school districts throughout the Central Valley and aims to expand with new funding.

The Foundation said in a news release that the grant would support more than 1,000 educated parents and students and contribute to the development of the Academy of Educational Justice.

“There is a great need to help children in the Central Valley with school fairness,” Adrian Sur, Google.org’s giving manager, emailed California. “The Dolores Welta Foundation is funding the remarkable efforts we are making to address these inequality. Organizations are the pillars of the community, their determination, patience and the spirit of community first. Inspired by sexuality and values, that is the core of the work of Dolores Welta and her life. “

Ashley de la Rosa, Director of Education Policy at the Dolores Welta Foundation, said she was excited about the grant and the opportunities it gave to participants. Foundation-provided training helps parents attend school board meetings, influence school budgets, and serve their children better.

She said it is important for our parents to know that there is an education they really need to engage in to express their concerns. Because when they do this, they make a difference in their monumental.

The coronavirus pandemic not only tested the ability of the foundation to pivot only to the virtual world, but some of the parents who attended the event began to drop out. Google’s funding will help Vesinos Unidos reconnect with those who have gone through the cracks in the last year and a half.

Even Governor Gavin Newsom supported the award. In his statement, he emphasized the important role the Dolores Huerta Foundation will play in the Central Valley.

“The Dolores Huerta Foundation is active in the Central Valley, ensuring that the rights of students and parents are improved at the local school district level,” he said. “With a grant announced today by Google.org, the Huerta Foundation can expand its reach and support more students and families.”

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You can also follow him on Twitter @ smorgenTBC

