Can FinTech continue to support record volumes?

With all the signs showing an ongoing hot streak in 2022, lenders are looking to technology solutions to quickly and efficiently process and terminate loans in highly competitive markets.

Jonas Moe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ICE Mortgage Technology, said: “First, you were hit by a pandemic, then our industry recorded record lending, and now the US housing market is experiencing enthusiastic demand that exacerbates long-standing housing shortages. All of these factors have been combined to test whether the technology is ready to process the volume. ”

Moe adds that ICE Mortgage Technology “did not skip beats.” In 2021, the company was honored as a Tech100 Mortgage Winner for its impact and innovation in housing. ICE Mortgage Technology leverages the industry’s largest network of connections to provide a single platform that automates everything from consumer engagement to loan registration and all steps in between.

HousingWire contacted Moe to learn how technology and automation can support current market lenders and what the 2022 technology innovation will bring.

HousingWire: How important is it to focus on mortgage technology during this current sales boom?

Jonas Moe: The last two years have brought about an incredible combination of factors. First you experienced a pandemic, then our industry had a record amount of loans. , Tested if the technology is ready to process the volume. For lenders, technology partners, systems and tools needed to be evaluated quickly. For borrowers, people were expecting a complete digital mortgage. From the point of view of ICE Mortgage Technologies, we didn’t skip the beat. Our technology was the backbone of lenders to help process and close record volumes and adapt to pandemics and customer needs. Together Ellie Mae, Simplifile, and MERS form ICE Mortgage Technology. It was a huge advantage for our customers as we leveraged the strengths of all three companies to extend our industry-leading digital mortgage and eClose solutions. As consumer expectations change, you can determine success or failure by continuing to focus on adopting the right mortgage technology. Webelieve is investing in digitalization and knows how to connect customers where automation is needed. We continue to invest in the mortgage sector through market leader Simplifile, a ine-recording and eClosing-related service, and MERS, the industry’s core utility and authoritative system for recording loan registrations. We are poised to provide that technology through innovation and innovation.

HousingWire: We’re hearing a lot about industry margin compression right now. How can technology play a role in improving lenders’ margins?

Jonas Moe: Margin compression has the same effect on banks and lenders, but smaller community banks are at greater risk when profit margins decline. It’s where automation and technology can help level the competition by mitigating some of the manual processes that are still being carried out for small players. Outdated tools and processes can increase time to close and increase manual error, thereby reducing efficiency and its benefits. ICE Mortgage Technology provides value to customers and industry in a differentiated way. We focus on automating the entire mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration and all the steps and tasks in between. And we do this by providing a single platform that leverages the industry’s largest connectivity network. As part of ICE, a global data and technology company, we were able to leverage additional resources backed by ICE Data Services and the New York Stock Exchange. Together, we have the ability to create what we believe to be a completely differentiated solution and truly transform the mortgage industry.

HousingWire: Please tell us about the project that ICE Mortgage Technology is working on in 2022.

Jonas Moe: We recently launched some innovations this fall. Following the Encompasse Close, announced in the spring of 2021, it’s a perfect example of how the industry sees technological advances. Vendors during the pandemic had to combine different electronic closing solutions to accommodate the large volumes that were incurred. OureClosesolution provides a consistent and seamless borrower experience, from connecting with lenders to digital signatures, saving lenders time and money in the process. Not only that. October 2021 EncompasseClose solution by adding eNote and eVault capabilities by providing seamless integration with MERS eRegistry, a country registry record that identifies the owner and administrator of each registered eNote. Announced the expansion of. In addition, MERCORP Holdings, Inc., a national electronic loan registry for the mortgage industry. Has announced that it has expanded its capabilities to include industry-wide secure storage of remote online notarized video for lenders, investors, and servicers. With the process of further automation for the industry in 2022, this is just the beginning to provide customers with one seamless automation feature. Our vision is to fully automate the entire process and save your time and money.

