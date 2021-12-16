Spotify has started an Apple-like rating on podcasts – TechCrunch





If you’ve heard of podcasts, you’ve probably heard hosts asking you to leave Apple Podcasts reviews in your end credits. Now, that script may change to “Leave a review on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.”

Spotify today announced that it is implementing a five-star rating system similar to Apple to improve podcast discovery. According to the company, this feature will be rolled out in the next few days in almost every market where podcasts are listed on Spotify.

Spotify told TechCrunch that, unlike Apple, this feature will only support star ratings at this time. I still can’t write a review of the show in writing.

Spotify wrote in a blog post that it is intended to “give listeners the opportunity to support their favorite podcast shows and enable a two-way feedback loop between the author and the listener.” But after looking for a five-star Apple review since the advent of podcasting media, podcasters are wary of how many star ratings actually help promote their show.

With podcasting, getting more ratings and reviews in the first few weeks after launch increases your chances of being featured on Apple Podcasts’ long-awaited “new and noteworthy” charts, boosting the show’s growth. What can be promoted is a well-documented myth. What’s more, professional podcasters point out that Apple itself says ratings and reviews don’t affect charts.

Too many podcasters (and an embarrassing number of podcast consultants) believe that Apple Podcasts ratings and reviews affect their rankings. They don’t. They never have. And if you don’t believe me, you probably do … Apple? https: //t.co/ZpmwYWbNeZ pic.twitter.com/TskiHpOFIR

— Evo Terra has been boosted! (@Evoterra) October 27, 2021

A Spotify representative told TechCrunch: Personalized recommendations. “

So while it’s a tool to show what fans think of podcasts, it doesn’t currently help the show to appear on Spotify’s charts or picked-up lists.

Anchor, a podcasting platform purchased by Spotify in 2019, provided suggestions in a blog post on how podcasters can encourage listeners to leave a rating. Do you like this show? Please leave a rating on the Spotify show page and let us know, “says one example.

“As a creator, this feels like a marketing move,” said Eric Silver, creative director of Multude Productions, an independent podcasting group. “We know that Apple Podcasts do nothing but feel good, so we never tell people to rate and review Apple Podcasts.”

This is a marketing tactic similar to Spotify Wrapped, which was popular on social media earlier this month. Sharing music and podcast listening habits with friends is fun, but at the same time it’s a big PR success for Spotify.

Spotify’s new rating system will not affect delivery, but Silver says it encourages listeners to rate multitude shows on Spotify for at least a few weeks. Spotify recently outperformed Apple Podcasts in US podcast listeners. So if you want to see the rating when most of the potential viewer members go to the show’s page, it makes sense to ask your fans to rate the show.

YouTube, TikTok, and other creative platforms show potential audience members and followers instantly. However, unless instructed by the podcaster, we do not know the number of podcast downloads and subscribers. Ratings and reviews have shown popularity, but this sets the podcasting industry apart from other more algorithm-driven media such as video.

“Theoretically, algorithms should help, but isn’t this a technical conversation of our time?” Silver said. “It’s very complicated. It’s not just” I wish I could find more with an algorithm “, but the opposite is true if you run into problems like YouTube or TikTok. “

Platform creators like YouTube and TikTok are motivated to create content that they find they like the algorithm. Probably more than content that viewers would like. But even in the media, it doesn’t really depend on the algorithm. Like podcasting and Twitch streaming, there are still inherent biases. Earlier this year, when Twitch’s payment data was leaked, Pokimane, the most expensive female streamer, was revealed to have the 39th highest payment on Twitch. Podcasting is also not known for its versatility.

Spotify hasn’t used podcast ratings for algorithm recommendations yet, but it could be part of a larger plan to make podcasts easier to find. Spotify acquired Podz earlier this year to promote discoverability of podcasts.

In the short term, this is a clever move from Spotify that causes podcasters to instruct viewers to join Spotify. This is because viewers need to improve the appearance of the program through evaluation. This isn’t bad in nature, but as Spotify and Apple are competing for a bigger share of the podcasting ecosystem, creators seem to be in the midst of greater tech competition in their lives. You can feel it.

