OnePlus Buds Z2 Review | PCMag





We like the OnePlus Buds Z. It offers bass transfer audio in a true wireless design for just $ 49.99. For an additional $ 50, the new OnePlus Buds Z2 ($ 99) adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to your mix, along with support for Dolby Atmos. Like the original model, these earphones work best with OnePlus phones. For example, Dolby Atmos can only be used when connected to a OnePlus handset. Otherwise, the Buds Z2 offers powerful audio and proper noise cancellation at that price. However, regardless of the phone you use, the Editor’s Choice Awards in this price range belong to Anker’s $ 79.99 Soundcore Life P3 earphones, offering powerful acoustic performance and stunning ANC for less than $ 100. ..

Familiar appearance

Available in glossy black or white, the Buds Z2 is a lot like its predecessor, similar to Apple’s AirPods. The Buds Z2 has a similar stem-style design, but with a slightly shorter stem than the original. The earphones come with 3 sets of small, medium and large silicone eartips. They fit very comfortably and feel relatively firm to the ears, but you can imagine loosening during rigorous training. Internally, the 11mm driver provides a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz.

The earphones are controlled via a touch-sensitive circular outer panel. A single tap on either earpiece will process the playback, a double tap will skip the track, and a triple tap will move you to the previous track. Double taps also answer and end the call, but if you press and hold for 3 seconds, the call will be rejected. To enable ANC or transparency mode, press and hold either earpiece for 2 seconds.

On OnePlus phones, you can assign voice assistant controls to single-tap or double-tap to swap playback controls with track navigation controls. However, you cannot adjust the volume directly from the earphones. This is what we want. In any case, the touch-sensitive panel is easy to operate and I like the voice prompts that support taps.

The IP55 rating (same as the previous model) means that the earphones are partially protected from dust ingress and resistant to splashes from all directions. However, they cannot be submerged or submerged. It may also not be able to withstand faucet level water pressure. One of the improvements in this division is that the case is now IPX4 waterproof, but this is for exterior use only, so don’t put wet earpieces on the charging dock.

Speaking of charging cases, it’s very similar to the previous model. The pill-shaped box uses a flip-top lid and houses a USB-C charging port on the back for the included red and white charging cables. There is also a button on the back to reset and pair the earphones.

OnePlus estimates that the Buds Z2 will last about 5 hours on a battery with ANC enabled, or 7 hours if it isn’t. The case will hold the battery for an additional 22 hours with ANC and 31 hours without it. The result also depends on the volume level. BudsZ2 is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and supports AAC and SBC codecs, but not AptX.

You must specifically use a OnePlus phone to enable Dolby Atmos support. For the average Android user, Buds Z2 works with Google Fast Pair for quick and easy pairing. All users except OnePlus need to download the HeyMelody (available on Android and iOS) app to switch between intense ANC levels and medium ANC levels, or choose a different audio mode. Basically, if you’re using a OnePlus device, the overall user experience is much more intuitive.

Price solid noise cancellation

Buds Z2 provides relatively effective noise cancellation. By default it is set to heavy ANC, but you can select a less intense setting from the app.

ANC works well for deep low frequency rumble that you can hear on an airplane. The mids and trebles add a little more problem to the circuit. Bad scrutinized the bass and midrange from a loud restaurant recording played at a loud volume through a near-field monitor, but noticed high-frequency hiss noise. This is a common problem with affordable ANCs, but the hiss noise here is particularly loud, emphasizing these high frequencies rather than dialing back. Like most competing models in this price range, you’ll hear hiss noise even if you’re not playing anything.

So the Buds Z2 is decent in this area, but you can find a pair for about the same price as the more impressive and user-friendly ANC. The Anker Soundcore Life P3 mentioned above and the $ 129 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are both great alternatives if you’re looking for affordable noise canceling.

Bus forward mix

Choose from three audio modes: cinematic movies, immersive music, and mobile games. For tracks with heavy sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” the Buds Z2 provides a powerful low-frequency sump. At the highest, unwise listening levels, there is no distortion, and even at milder levels, the bass sounds deep and sturdy. The earphones now dial up a bit of treble to balance.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the Buds Z2’s sound signature. The drums have an ideal bass presence. They get some boosts that help keep them heavier and rounder in the mix, but not so unnatural. Callahan’s vocals have plenty of low and midrange richness, but the presence of high and midrange is enough to keep things clear and detailed. Acoustic strums and treble percussive hits also benefit from boosted treble. This bright, bass-front mix doesn’t appeal to purists, but if you enjoy the bass-enhancing sound, it should appeal to you.

In Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop receives enough high-midrange presence to maintain its punch, but also high-frequency hiss and crackling sounds from the vinyl. increase. Background. Go a little forward in the mix. The sub-bass synth hits that make the beat stand out come across a serious depth that appeals to bass enthusiasts looking for additional (but not overwhelming) lightning. The vocals on this track sound clear in the high mids and highs, with a slight sibilant added.

Orchestral tracks, such as John Adams’ Gospel by Mary’s Orchestra Track, are a bit heavy, but show a high bass presence that doesn’t weigh on the shortcomings of the mix. As a result, bass instruments sound more robust, while treble brass, string, and vocals are in the limelight with crisp, bright delivery.

The three MEMS microphone arrays provided solid intelligibility and successfully understood all the words recorded in the test via the VoiceMemos app on the iPhone. Bluetooth audio artifacts are kept to a minimum, and with a clear mobile connection, the caller can understand you without any problems.

Good for yourself, the best on a OnePlus phone

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is a solid value for $ 100 with powerful audio and decent noise cancellation. However, to get the most out of them, such as Dolby Atmos audio and a more seamless user experience, you’ll need to pair them with your OnePlus phone. Otherwise, these earphones won’t stand out in the crowded areas of the competition. OnePlus users are encouraged to consider the Buds Z2, but everyone else should check out the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, Anker Soundcore Life P3, and the $ 79 Jabra Elite 3. All of these have their own strengths. It works just as well, regardless of the manufacturer of your phone.

