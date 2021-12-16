Google’s African Investment Fund Makes First Invest in Uganda’s SafeBoda – TechCrunch





Internet giant Google today announced that it has made its first investment in Uganda’s SuperAppli SafeBoda from an African investment fund.

Two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announces its intention to invest $ 1 billion in technology-driven initiatives over the next five years, a private investment will be made. This includes a $ 50 million African investment fund for early and growing startups. Continent. He announced this at the Google for Africa event in October.

Before launching the fund, Google proved useful for startup journeys through the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

The Accelerator Program has supported over 80 startups with Series A stage seeds with equity-free mentorship and resources. In total, they have raised over $ 100 million in venture capital.

Google recently launched the Black Founders Fund. This is an undiluted $ 3 million fund allocated to 50 startups each year.

Fintech start-ups and start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa are the hottest venture capitalists. Last year, FinTech startups accounted for 25% of the VC funding that flowed into Africa, and Big Four startups received more than half of the continent’s total funding.

VC companies and institutional investors who spoke with TechCrunch have recently said they want to close this funding gap by investing in overlooked regions and sectors of the continent. Nitin Gajria, Google’s managing director of sub-Saharan Africa, is one of them, and he expressed these feelings when the company announced an African investment fund in October.

It is not limited to a specific industry. The managing director said in October that he is focusing on investments that Google believes will add value. If there is a founder in Africa who is building an interesting product that solves a real problem, that is directly true of our investment dissertation.

Google’s investment in SafeBoda is an early reminder of Gajrias’ statement, but four major market start-ups could fill the fund portfolio in the coming years.

The Ugandan startup was launched as a two-wheeled ride-hailing platform two years ago before embarking on a SuperAppli project.

Today, it provides vehicles, parcel delivery, food and stores, payments, savings and other financial services to more than one million customers in Uganda and its second market, Nigeria. The company counts more than 25,000 drivers who have completed more than 40 million orders in both markets.

SafeBoda has rarely announced a funding round since its inception in 2017, but people who know the company’s deal say SafeBoda has raised more than $ 20 million. Its investors include Gojek’s GoVentures, Allianz X, Transsion Holdings, Beenext, Unbound and Justin Kan.

SafeBoda, an investment from the Googles Africa Investment Fund, will drive growth in Uganda and Nigeria, expand transportation-driven apps, and provide new payment and financial services to an expanding set of customers (passengers, drivers, merchants). He said he would provide a solution.

SafeBoda welcomes Google to the community and is excited to continue driving informal transportation and payment innovation in the Boda Boda (East Africa) or Okada (West Africa) industry, co-founder Ricky La Patmson said in a statement. It is stated in.

This important industry is the lifeline of African cities and supports economic development. SafeBoda is excited to recognize the importance of helping big global companies such as Google work towards these goals.

A spokeswoman told TechCrunch that the investment in SafeBoda was made to strengthen relationships with future partners who strategically coordinated their vision for better logistics and transportation. When asked about the number of investments expected next year, a spokesman said Google has set no expectations in that regard.

