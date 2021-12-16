Employers need to focus on happiness





Employees continue to need support as many have ever wanted to be behind us because variants can prolong the pandemic.

If the HR leader needs to choose one word to define last year’s focus, happiness will probably be ranked near the top. And, according to some experts, the trend is ready to continue until 2022.

Employees continue to support as the news of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant can overturn plans to return to the office and prolong the pandemic that many have previously expected to be behind us. I need it, says Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Deputy on Pinterest.

In 2021, we thought it would be a year of recovery and recovery, overcoming what happened in 2020, but now this is at least two years of COVID experience, not one year. She says. So, as everyone is still trying to heal from the trauma of 2020, and now 2021, we have to think about the expectations of employees coming into this new world and how we can support their well-being. Hmm.

When the pandemic began, social media platforms strengthened their approach to wellness. Benefits include home office scholarships, new mental health programming, virtual wellness offerings, well-being PTOs, and enhanced parental leave. These initiatives reflect a strengthened investment organization across the industry to address employee well-being. However, despite such efforts, the survey found that only 40% of the employees surveyed felt positive about their well-being.

To work on this statistic in 2022, employers need to work to incorporate happiness into the practices of all, says Michelle O Hara, executive vice president and CHRO of IT company SAIC.

For example, she says her organization is working together to promote the connection between happiness, flexibility and inclusion. Allowing employees the flexibility to manage what happens inside and outside the work creates a more comprehensive environment and enables more employees to engage in a healthy way.

Leadership development is another area for promoting well-being. SAIC pays particular attention to coaching abilities and appreciation for empathic leadership and focuses on skilled leaders. This can be of great help in supporting the overall health of the workforce.

Linking well-being with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is also essential in 2022, adds Dr. Marlet Jackson, Global Director of Virgin Pulse Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI).

If the Jedi and wellness aren’t intertwined, people will leave, Jackson says. Latin respondents were 50% more likely to retire than white employees, all before the pandemic.

Since COVID, the interaction between happiness and diversity has become even clearer. For example, there are many reports that BIPOC employees are more hesitant to return to work in the office than other employees.

[Working at home,] Racism and women don’t have to be in a corporate environment where they have to navigate sexism and misogyny, people with disabilities don’t have to navigate jokes about disability, and LGBTQ people navigate homosexuality. She says it wasn’t necessary. They are nervous and create anxiety about returning to an environment where they cannot be treated well.

For next year, HR leaders need to not only strengthen welfare activities across the organization, but also tailor it to the people at risk, according to Jackson. Because of our social illness, she says, a toxic corporate environment can make disproportionate efforts to our most minority.

Ellyn Shook, Accenture’s Chief Leadership and HR Officer, understands the need for a deeper organizational connection to well-being and implements those plans given the work HR leaders have done over the past two years. You are never in a better position. Next year, HR will be tasked with defining new and better ways of working through a lens of equality, overall health, deep compassion and technology-backed human compassion.

Shook of the HRE 2020 HR Executive of the Year says he is not optimistic about the impact we have on shaping a more positive social story. We can create value while leading value in ways that benefit people, businesses and communities. But the time has come for change, and we need to act urgently.

Jen Colletta is the Editor-in-Chief of HRE. She earned a written bachelor’s and master’s degree from La Salle University in Philadelphia and spent 10 years as a newspaper reporter and editor before joining HRE. She can be contacted at [email protected]

