Google Chrome tools help with holiday shopping





Soon, the price tracker will be integrated into Google Chrome’s mobile browser. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

It’s the season to start your holiday shopping in the last second possible when you realize you can’t stop buying gifts even if you’re running out of time and the pandemic continues. Google Chrome is adding new features to help you get in and out unscathed.

If you’re already an Android Chrome user and plan to shop around the world, we’re launching a new feature this week that allows you to shop online using Google Lens directly from the search bar. Simply open Google Chrome on your mobile, tap the address bar, then select the Google Lens icon to launch your camera. From there, you can take a shot of what you’re looking at and Chrome gets the latest prices.

According to Google, this feature will soon be available to Chrome users on the desktop. Eventually, you’ll be able to easily right-click an image on your shopping site while browsing and select the ability to search for images with Google Lens. Then draw the product of interest with your mouse and Lens will display the results in a separate tab.

You can also use Google Chrome on Android to track the price of a particular item. Find what you are looking for in your mobile browser and keep that tab open. When you’re ready to check the price, the open tab grid will display a badge in the corner of the recently modified item. This feature is equivalent to competing services such as Honey and Priceblox, but instead of going through a third party, Google gets that information. This feature will launch on iOS devices in the coming weeks.

You can access Chrome’s price tracking feature from the open tab grid. Image: Google

A feature you may have noticed recently is a shopping cart reminder that pops up on the Chrome launch page. Coming soon on Windows and Mac in the United States, Google will aggregate various shopping carts from across the web. However, you must be logged in to your Google account to access this feature. According to the support page, the cart will be stored in Chrome for up to 14 days.

If you’re already deeply embedded in the Google ecosystem, it might be worth checking out these features to make it easier to find what you need. You can leave the tab open in Chrome on your smartphone and return later. It seems natural for Im to do the same when shopping.

This isn’t Google’s first entry into shopping. It’s been learning lessons since launching an almost forgotten app like Google Express. And as Google shut down its shopping apps on iOS and Android earlier this year, the company had to innovate how it stays part of your shopping habits.

