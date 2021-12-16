Innovation is a lot like jazz. Here’s how to play teamwork:





You hired talent. You have formed a team. You have a mission. Lead a team to innovate and solve unprecedented problems.

What’s wrong?

Taking action is not so easy. Teamwork requires more than the right people and the right goals. You need a way to manage your team’s efforts, inspire your imagination, engage, invigorate, and set up courses for teamwork that lead to amazing results.

How do you get there?

Take the (lead) sheet from the jazz playbook

Mural

In 1959, Miles Davis entered the studio and recorded the best-selling and most popular jazz recording ever, the Kind of Blue. Miles was known for making his musicians voluntary. And there was no rehearsal on this album.

Miles provided music when musicians entered the studio. Surprisingly, with one exception, the first complete take on each track was the only complete take and song imposed on the album.

They nailed it in the first attempt.

How does a group of people voluntarily create such a wonderful work of art?

What leads to such an expression of human imagination?

What can all types of teams learn from Miles Davis?

Contrary to popular beliefs, jazz musicians do more than just make things solo. Not exactly. One of the keys to success in jazz improvisation is structure. The music is well organized. Jazz musicians follow general engagement rules.

In particular, the lead sheet outlines the shape of the song. It provides only three pieces of information: melody, harmony, and duration. that’s it. This means that all jazz musicians are free to play together. As they say, the rest consists of on-the-fly or fake. (In fact, the jazz lead sheet collection is called a fake book.)

The Duke Ellington C Jam Blues lead sheet provides minimal information, but provides important structural clues to guide the music.

Mural

Compare this structured performance with another form of jazz called free jazz. In free jazz, musicians also improvise the basic forms. The results are often abstract and insensitive.

So what does jazz have to do with teamwork?

You can see that many of the collaborations in the workplace are hidden or improvised on the spot. Certainly, there may be a meeting agenda. Still, the structure of how we interact, make decisions, and make sense as a group is largely improvised.

The results can be disastrous. How long have you been experiencing one of these symptoms of a bad meeting?

Boring presentations that are out of focus Dominant voice that crushes constructive debates Real-time politics Politics is rarely closed, few decisions are made, and the next step is ambiguous.

Teamwork is often a free jazz abstract rather than a group of people working together from the same playbook and working with common engagement rules towards a common goal. It’s like an insensitive thing.

I know what you are thinking. Music, even jazz, may come with guidelines. Teamwork hasn’t been in the past, you’re right.

But it’s all changing.

Teamwork structure, play rules

Play is getting a bad lap. In contrast to work, play is represented as leisure, wasted time.

(Begging the question: If meetings often feel like wasted time, why are they less playful?)

On the contrary, play is about releasing your mind and the minds of team members and thinking differently. To bring out information, possibilities, and possibilities. Play helps you solve difficult challenges in a whole new way. With play, the restrictions become more stringent (or even disappear), exploration is at the forefront, and happily it becomes a surprisingly novel rule. This is cascaded to the state of the flow. What is possible energizes the group.

Play will foster your imagination and open the door to innovation. For teams, play can have serious business consequences. As with jazz, all you need is a small structure, some common rules and methods that your team can rely on to guide their play.

The MURAL template library available at mural.co/templates contains over 300 templates. That is, a method built for everything from icebreakers (some of the above) to agile ceremonies, OKRs, brainstorming, and more.

Mural

The MURAL template library available at mural.co/templates contains over 300 templates. That is, a method built for everything from icebreakers (some of the above) to agile ceremonies, OKRs, brainstorming, and more.

MURAL has an entire library of these playful ways for teamwork. We call them guided or playful ways. They include a wide range of exercises, activities, frameworks, and techniques, all of which are used to guide collaboration. Like sheet music for teamwork, these playful methods provide a minimal set of rules that teams can use to maximize their freedom of imagination.

Here is an example. Developed by the Alex Osterwalder and Strategyzer teams, the Business Model Canvas is a way for teams to imagine, tinker, and refine how they build their business. Its visual method means running a business model with a visual structure.

Like a jazz song lead sheet, it’s just the right amount of guidance.

This is what the Business Model Canvas looks like in all its simplicity: The nine boxes represent the core elements of any business model and can be filled in in almost any order as a team.

(The following is a screenshot of the MURAL template that makes it easy to work with your team on the Business Model Canvas.)

Above is the Business Model Canvas, a template developed by Strategyzer founder Alex Osterwalder.

Mural

Above is the Business Model Canvas, a template developed by Strategyzer founder Alex Osterwalder.

Another example: Take a ritual from agile development. Formal but still playful methodologies like Scrum guide teamwork in a very deliberate way. Exercises like planning poker simulate a card game with effort points for participants to bet like chips in a round of poker. Work and play together.

Such methods make it possible to achieve the benefits of play for the purpose of enhancing teamwork. Guided methods create a shared experience because they are used together as a team. They help the team make sense together. Unlike free jazz meetings, where you wonder what happened, jam sessions with teams using guided methods provide a sense of connection and accomplishment.

In the above, the team can brainstorm and prioritize ideas within the murals that guide the work.

Mural

In the above, the team can brainstorm and prioritize ideas within the murals that guide the work.

Also, if you use visual space for collaboration (like MURAL) to capture the imaginative work of your team, everyone starts on the same (digital) page and ends on the same page. This instills confidence in the entire team and creates imaginative work that leads to autonomy, psychological safety, and ultimately innovation.

How to make play a habit

You can’t change your corporate culture overnight. It’s not the way real change happens. Permanent change starts from bottom to top. It starts with changing habits.

Changing habits is not easy, but you can improve your odds. Start by creating a series of small habits. This is a behavior modification approach pioneered by BJ Fogg. Small habits work by first finding the trigger event and then adding new behavior to it. Foggu recommends starting with this statement. [trigger], To do [new habit]..

As a non-work example, try this if you want to develop better habits around dental hygiene. After brushing your teeth, floss only one tooth. From there, after brushing, move to two teeth, three teeth, etc. until it becomes a habit to floss all teeth.

Here is a real example. See if you can see a connection with a small habit. The Meta (formerly Facebook) team has split collaborative work into manageable chunks with the Facebook ThinkKita toolkit for rapid collaboration, ideas, and problem-solving between teams. The series of exercises is rooted in design thinking and customer-centric methods.

The above is a screenshot of the 2×2 Priority Matrix template. In the work-specific mural section of each step, see how each step provides simple instructions for the team to follow. For example, step 1, collect ideas and provide space and digital sticky notes for the team to add ideas.

Mural

The above is a screenshot of the 2×2 Priority Matrix template. In the work-specific mural section of each step, see how each step provides simple instructions for the team to follow. For example, step 1, collect ideas and provide space and digital sticky notes for the team to add ideas.

Each activity has simple steps and worksheets to help your team follow. Everyone starts and ends on the same page because everything is in a shared visual space. The exercises can be used alone or in combination with the suggested combinations to achieve the goal. With the Think Kit, teams can get into the habit of creative thinking in one exercise at a time, from setting up the North Star together, running premotems, and creating storyboards. ..

You can try Facebook ThinkKit with your team using MURAL. Get started with smalltiny by introducing just one new activity to make a difference.

summary

Having fun and participating in play does not mean throwing away the rules and doing what you want to do. Imagine playing a game without completely frustrating rules. It’s like a meeting with no purpose, structure, or purpose.

Instead, if there are agreed guidelines, such as jazz improvisation, it’s best to play together as a team. Only then will creativity and imagination emerge. Playful methods provide a powerful way to consistently unleash your team’s imagination for a more innovative and resilient organization as a whole.

Try playful ways as a team and start a culture of innovation throughout your organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/mural/2021/12/16/innovation-is-a-lot-like-jazz-heres-how-you-make-teamwork-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos