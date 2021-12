Kamala Harris barely beats “Let’s Go, Brandon” on Google Search

You can now listen to NEW Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris barely hits the anti-Biden slogan “Letsgo, Brandon” on Google search as former California Senator is trying to defeat negative reports about her achievements during her tenure. I’m defeated.

According to Google Trends, “Lets go, Brandon” is the most popular web search inquiry on November 1st, a month after the slogan “F — Joe Biden” swept the Internet. I won.

Vice President Harris sits for an interview boosting images AMID REPORTED OFFICE TURMOIL

From October 5th to November 8th, this phrase consistently outperformed Harris in web search inquiries. Harris surged in searches on November 19th. This is the largest surge since she swore after President Biden temporarily transferred his power to her while undergoing colonoscopy under anesthesia. Since then, “Lets go, Brandon” has been relatively strangled with Harris on Google search inquiries as of Thursday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak of the new child tax credit that took place in Washington on July 15, 2021. (ChipSomodevilla / Getty Images)

Looking at the breakdown over the last 30 days, the search data shows that the top three Harris related searches are “Kamara Harris Cookware,” “Kamala Harris Acting President,” and “Kamara Harris Supreme Court.” It has been.

The top related searches for “Lets go, Brandon” were “Lets go, Brandon Urban Dictionary”, “Lets go, Brandon store”, and “Lets go, Brandon coin”.

The top five states that were interested in the cry of the anti-Biden rally were South Dakota, Alaska, West Virgin, Utah, and Maine. The top five states of interest in Kamala Harris were North Dakota, Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Iowa.

President Joe Biden investigated the damage caused by tornadoes and extreme weather storms in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (AP)

When Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday, he was greeted with the chant “Lets Go, Brandon” to investigate the damage to the tornado that killed dozens of people in the state. With the president’s age and plunging approval rates, Democratic strategists turned to Harris in the face of allegations that he was promoting a toxic work environment less than a year after Harris took office. rice field. The recent outflow of top staff from the Vice President’s Office has only fueled rumors.

CNN reported last month that Harris was “not properly prepared or placed and is on the sidelines instead” in his role as Vice President, “many of the Vice President’s circles are smoking.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Harris recently sat down in an interview with a local newspaper, saying, “Her responsibility as an elected leader is to go to people.”

Meanwhile, according to a Hill / HarrisX survey released Tuesday, 50% of registered voters have so far opposed Harris’s performance, 43% agreed and 7% were uncertain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kamala-harris-lets-go-brandon-google-searches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos