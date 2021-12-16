STALKER 2 release date, NFT, gameplay trailer, latest news





The release date for STALKER 2 is still a few months away, but GSC Game World developers should already comment on the backlash regarding the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in their games.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl recombines the thrill of a first-person shooter with a horrifying and horrifying depiction of life in a nuclear wasteland to give the game a complete title.

This survival horror game has been highly anticipated for some time and it can be argued that you don’t have to jump into the NFT fad to get attention.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or just learning about it now for all the news coverage of the NFT situation, keep reading and tell us everything you need to know about STALKER 2.

When is the release date of STALKER 2?

The release date for STALKER 2 has been confirmed on the game’s official website on April 28, 2022. As that date approaches, you need to know the exact release time of STALKER 2. Also, be sure to update this article when that information becomes available.

Description of STALKER 2 NFT

Gore is waiting for you at STALKER2.

Game developers at GSC Game World are working with NFT specialists from a company called DMarket to bring a variety of NFT content to STALKER 2. It is confirmed on the official announcement blog.

This partnership is said to have created STALKER 2 Metaverse, which allows players to truly own part of the game. This basically means that players will be able to buy and own ultra-rare digital items in-game.

This announcement is that the project uses blockchain technology to reach the community. [the game], GSC and DMarket create a situation where the rights of certain unique items belong to the player [for] This is my first time to play AAA video games.

As part of this project, an auction will be held in January 2022, inviting players to bid for the chance to become the first metahuman in history. The winning bidder’s digital-like will be released, exposed to hundreds of millions of gamers around the world, and will appear in the game as non-playable characters (NPCs). Participate more in the auction, as we have heard.

This is certainly an amazing strategy for this upcoming horror game, and the online community has been voicing in response to the news. The announcement was repulsive, and game developers began responding with the following tweets: In the tweet, the developer assures fans that these NFT elements are completely optional and will not affect gameplay.

Welcome to STALKER Metaverse!

-STALKER2 is not a blockchain-based game-doesn’t affect gameplay-it’s completely optional-community members have free giveaways-all tokens are activated before release https://t.co / gZVUEJ5swe

STALKER OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 15, 2021 Is STALKER 2 a remake?

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is the fourth game in the franchise, following the Shadow of Chernobyl in the 2007s, the Clear Sky in the 2008s, and the Call of Pripyat in the 2009s. You may be wondering if STALKER 2 is a remake.

You can see that the remake of STALKER 2 isnota is described on the game’s official website as the next generation sequel to the award-winning PC franchise developed by GSC GameWorld. That number in the title is a bit confusing as it’s a sequel to all the games so far.

Do I need to play STALKER 1 to play STALKER 2?

Given that there are three previous STALKER games (as explained in the previous section), you may be wondering if you need to play STALKER 1 or any other game before playing STALKER 2.

Stalker 2 is a stand-alone project that can be enjoyed alone, GSC said in a statement on its website. The developer added: At the same time, it is recommended to complete the previous game for maximum level of immersiveness.

Basically, it’s up to you to play the previous STALKER game before jumping to STALKER 2. If you have the time, why not try these classic titles?

Which consoles and platforms can play STALKER 2?

STALKER 2 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Developers have confirmed that computer-based releases are split into Steam and the Epic Games Store.

It may leave a question for some gamers, will STALKER 2 come to PS5? The answer to that question seems to be no, at least for the time being, as there is no mention of the PlayStation console on the game’s official website.

The game is fixed as a next-generation issue, so you won’t see STALKER 2 on your Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch unless a downgraded version is released at a later date.

Can I pre-order STALKER 2?

Yes, you can order STALKER 2 now. Product pages are available on the official game website, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Store, and third-party retailers such as CD Keys. Therefore, you can choose and order a copy of STALKER 2 from your favorite platform or shop.

What is the STALKER 2 Preorder Bonus?

Whichever version of STALKER 2 you purchase, you can choose from four. Also, if you order before the release date of April 28, 2022, you will receive these items as a pre-order bonus.

Extended Campfire Content Dedicated Weapon Skin Dedicated Armor Skin Early Bird Multiplayer Badge How much does STALKER2 cost?

Which version of STALKER 2 do you choose?

The price of STALKER 2 has been confirmed. There are four different versions (each with different price points) to consider spending cash.

The suggested retail price for STALKER 2’s Standard Edition is £ 49.99, but you can buy it for 31.99 instead for transactions currently running on CD Keys.

The deluxe edition of STALKER 2 has an RRP of 64.99, but you can use the CD key to significantly reduce its price. The Deluxe Edition version contains the following additional content:

Special Extra Quest Digital Art Book Official Soundtrack 1 Costume and 3 Weapon Skins for Single Player Campaign 2 Costumes and 3 Weapon Skins for Multiplayer Experience

The STALKER 2 Ultimate Edition RRP is £ 94.99, or £ 1 cheaper with a CD key. Comes with all the above bits and these additional features.

4 more weapon skins for multiplayer experience 2 story expansion season pass

There’s also a very gorgeous retail version of the photo above, but the price hasn’t been confirmed yet (although there’s a booking page waiting to be published on the game’s official website). This gorgeous physical version of the game includes Ultimate Edition and all of these additional features.

Steel Book Letter from Developer Souvenir Zone Allowed Sticker Pack Zone Map Poster Faction Patch Fire Starter Military Token Keychain Artbook Stalker Figure Artifact Container Lamp STALKER Backpack STALKER2 Gameplay

STALKER 2 gameplay includes a single-player campaign at the time of release, and it is said that a free update will provide a multiplayer experience shortly after release.

Again, STALKER 2 gameplay is experienced from a first-person perspective, with survival horror and gunplay being the main top priorities of the experience. Check out the 5-minute STALKER2 gameplay trailer here to see the game in action.

STALKER 2 PC requirements

The minimum and recommended PC specifications for running STALKER 2 have been confirmed in advance, and the developers suggest the following as the minimum:

OS version: Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Disk space: 150 GB SSD

The recommended PC build for STALKER2 looks like this:

OS version: Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Disk space: 150 GB SSD STALKER 2 trailer

The first trailer for STALKER 2 debuted in July 2020 and has recorded millions of views on YouTube ever since. Please take a look here while waiting for the release date of STALKER 2 to be announced on April 28, 2022.

