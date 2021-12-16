TikTok allows users to choose topics they want to avoid to diversify their “For You” feed – TechCrunch





TikTok announced this morning that it is taking a new approach to its “For You” feed. This is the main feed for a short video app that takes advantage of algorithm recommendations. The company has already elaborated on how the algorithm works to suggest videos based on in-app user engagement patterns, but admits that too many specific content categories can “problem”. I am. The company says it’s currently working on implementing a new technology that breaks the “repetition pattern” of the app, allowing users to talk about issues by allowing them to choose topics they want to avoid. We are also developing a tool to make it.

“Too many animals, fitness tips, personal well-being journeys, etc., do not fit into the diverse discovery experiences we are trying to create,” the company said in a statement. However, TikTok hasn’t diversified its algorithm because it complains that there are too many videos of cute puppies. Regulators are cracking down on technology, questioning the harmful effects of unchecked recommended algorithms, especially when it comes to teenage mental health. ..

Facebook and Instagram executives were brought to Congress alongside other social platform executives to ask how their apps were directing users to dangerous content. For example, content such as loss of appetite or eating disorders.

In its announcement, TikTok mentions the types of videos that can be harmful if over-viewed, such as videos on the themes of “extreme diet and fitness,” “sadness,” and “parting.” Users who are interested in this kind of video may be interested in video, but the algorithm is not yet smart enough and repeatedly guiding the user to the same thing actually harms the user. There is a possibility. Of course, this issue isn’t limited to TikTok. Overall, systems designed solely to increase user engagement through automated means are becoming apparent at the expense of user mental health. Congress is currently most interested in the impact of these systems on young people, and although some studies have discussed it, unchecked recommended algorithms may also be attracted to extreme perspectives. It has been shown that it can play a role in radicalizing a user.

TikTok also states that it will test new ways to prevent users from recommending a series of similar content when watching and engaging in videos of these potentially harmful types of videos. However, I’ve provided only examples of video types to limit, not a complete list.

In addition, the company said it is developing technology to help users recognize that their “For You” pages are not very diverse. Users may not actually be watching videos that violate TikTok’s policies, but the company says, “When you watch a very limited variety of content, you see content that someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss. If it makes up the majority, it can have a negative impact. “

Another strategy TikTok plans to deploy includes new features that allow people to direct their own algorithms. You can use this feature to select words or hashtags associated with content that you don’t want to appear in your For You feed. This will be added to TikTok’s existing tools to flag videos you don’t like, for example by tapping “I’m not interested”.

For the sake of clarity, today’s announcement of TikTok only presents a roadmap for that plan, not the actual launch of such changes or features. Instead, it is an attempt to keep regulators away from further investigation of the app and its potentially harmful effects. The strategy may have been informed by the types of questions asked in both parliamentary and rival inquiry.

TikTok states that the actual implementation may take time and iteration to resolve the issue.

“We will continue to consider ways to ensure that the system makes a variety of recommendations,” the company said.

