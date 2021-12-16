Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 5 Review: Less than Total Parts





Expert Rating at a Glance Pros Gorgeous Screen Amazing Battery Life Good Price Disadvantages Awkward Aspect Ratio No Fingerprints or Face Scans Our Verdict

When it comes to hardware, Duet 5 is an almost perfect upgrade to the original budget design. However, its large and wide screen is awkward for a tablet and is a decent alternative to laptops.

Price at the time of review

$ 500

Best price today

$ 499.00

free

When the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebeook Duet was released, it was the best Chrome-powered tablet on the market (apologizing to my long-suffering Pixel Slate). Between a stylish design and an affordable price, it had a lot to offer. Serving the budget market was ideal, but many (including me) have been waiting for a slightly premium version that offers some additional features.

Enter IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 5. With more power and memory, the screen is big and vibrant. At first glance it looks like a perfect sequel device, but it has some drawbacks of knocking down some pegs.

Michael Crider / IDG

Unfortunately, there were some other things that prevented a good machine from reaching its predecessor’s near-perfect condition. The higher the price, the higher the expectations, so the sacrifice means more.

Duet 5 is better than its predecessor for laptop-style tasks, especially video, but due to design changes, it’s less effective as a tablet. At this price point, it’s harder to recommend than a traditional Chromebook. Unless you really need that gorgeous OLED screen, there are more practical options out there.

Plenty of upgrades

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a Chrome OS-powered tablet with a full keyboard and trackpad attachment, as well as a removable kickstand. This is the same setup as the original Duet, with a super size from 10 inches to 13.3, about the same size as the Surface Pro. But for about half the price, the box includes a keyboard, so it’s a lot cheaper.

Not only is the screen bigger, it’s much better. The resolution is actually a small step of 1920 x 1080, but it has changed from a standard LCD to a vibrant OLED panel. This is the same kind of vibrant technology found on smartphones and laptops with high-end media. This makes every pixel pop with amazing contrast and color.

Dual USB-C port, like!

Michael Crider / IDG

Duet 5 has also improved in several other important areas. The new Snapdragon SC7180 is a significant improvement over the original MediaTek chip, with up to 8GB of memory. We sincerely recommend upgrading on almost all Chromebooks. In the review unit, the OS pops and snaps more smoothly. It also adds 128 GB of storage, which isn’t particularly important for Chrome OS.

The keyboard and trackpad are particularly good on this model. The extra width gives it a more complete laptop feel, and the extra space for your fingers makes it easier to move the UI. I’m also grateful that there are USB-C ports on both sides, making it much more convenient to charge your tablet on the go. And its low-power ARM hardware means you can take advantage of it, albeit slowly, just 10 watts from a mobile USB-C charger.

Both the keyboard and the cloth-covered kickstand can be removed to minimize tablet setup.

Michael Crider / IDG

I wanted to see the stylus included in the package and the fingerprint sensor that makes it easy to log in, but I know it’s easy to add to the Qualcomm chip. But at this price, what you get is still a bargain. There are some Chrome OS issues that haven’t been fixed. For example, weird bugs that require you to log in multiple times with a full password instead of a PIN, but I keep them straight at Google’s feet.

Great for laptops …

Duet 5 is better and there are some tasks that are better than the original task. First of all, it’s absolutely amazing in the video. 1080p resolution is nothing special, but OLED panels are special to make all kinds of full-screen video look good. This also means that it’s a lightweight, low-cost option suitable for game streaming on Xbox Game Pass, Stadia, or GeForce Now.

Michael Crider / IDG

Duet 5 is also excellent for traditional laptop-related stuff. You know email, word processors, web browsing, and drills. Duet 5 can handle anything you do on your laptop while sitting for a long time. The keyboard isn’t as good as Microsoft’s expensive Surface add-ons and scissor switches, but it’s more than enough to say 1000 or 2 words.

The battery life is also impressive. I was able to go for more than 2 business days on a single charge. This allows you to stream the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy and properly launch Hobbit movies. Its Snapdragon hardware and Chrome OS software are combined for marathon travel machines.

… Not good for a tablet

Duet 5 is not effective as a tablet. The large 13-inch screen and small bezel make it difficult to hold comfortably, despite being a light tablet of its size.

The 13-inch Duet makes the 8-inch iPad Mini 6 smaller.

Michael Crider / IDG

The 16: 9 aspect ratio is pretty bad for retention, so it can be too wide or too high for basic browsing. Play Store games that work fine on mobile phones are cumbersome to play with this form factor. The same is true for tasks such as reading a book. After trying to use the Kindle app for a few minutes, I reached out to my phone instead and welcomed the option of using one hand on a relatively small screen.

A 13-inch Duet 5 compared to the iPad Mini 6 and Pixel 5.

Michael Crider / IDG

I suspect Lenovo is saving money by diverting laptop OLED panels for this tablet design — aspect ratios and resolutions are completely free. Combined with a thin, hard-to-hold bezel, these design choices make the Duet 5 much closer to the laptop area than the iPad Pro or Surface Go. This is very disappointing as it limits its usefulness because you have to use the kickstand to do the “real work” on the keyboard. The foldable removable kickstand doesn’t matter what it does, but it’s generally much less comfortable to use on a sofa or bench.

Conclusion

The Chromebook Duet 5 is almost exactly what I was looking for in the original Duet sequel. But after all, that’s not what I wanted. It’s still a great tablet, especially if you’re looking for something that lasts longer than intercontinental flight in terms of battery life. It also plays the video like a champion.

However, the laptop-focused design, especially its awkward widescreen, means that Duet 5 loses its main convenience as a tablet. Even if it’s almost always okay to use it like a laptop and accept its shortcomings, it’s a great deal for the hardware you get. However, for most users looking for something in this form factor and price range, we recommend the traditional Chromebook instead.

Michael is a former graphic designer who has been building and tuning desktop computers for longer than he admits. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction and salsa verde in no particular order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcworld.com/article/557564/ideapad-chromebook-duet-5-review-less-than-the-sum-of-its-parts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos