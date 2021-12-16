



FolderHighlight 2022 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline installer standalone setup of FolderHighlight 2022.

FolderHighlight 2022 Overview

FolderHighlight 2022 is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that allows you to change the visual appearance of folders on your computer. It is an efficient application that gives you a large set of powerful tools that can quickly change the color of any folder. It’s the ultimate set that comes loaded with a variety of icon images, color palettes, and other smart features to help you organize your folders effectively and make them easily recognizable. FolderHighlight provides a simple and intuitive interface that integrates with Explorer’s right-click menu, allowing you to quickly change the folder’s color without having to go through additional dialogs. You can also download Dr.Folder 2022 Free Download.

It also allows you to name and organize your folders in color instead of the traditional text options only available, for this purpose, it provides various vivid colors to help you organize your materials and easily highlight the target folder by color without having to read each one to see what the folder contains, it allows Allows you to convert the guides to red, orange, gold, brown, green, cyan, black, etc. according to your needs. , choose one of the available colors from the context menu and let the application perform. Apart from drawing folders, this great tool also allows you to add info hints to your folders which instantly appear at the top by hovering your mouse over a specific directory. All in all, FolderHighlight 2022 is a simple and useful application that integrates into the context menu and allows you to quickly change the color of any folder. You can also download Metric Foldersizes Enterprise 2021 Free Download.

FolderHighlight 2022 Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after FolderHighlight 2022 free download

FolderHighlight 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start FolderHighlight 2022 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full program name: FolderHighlight 2022 Setup file name: FolderHighlight.2.9.4.rar Setup size: 3.5 MB Setup type: Offline installer / Standalone setup Full compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added On: December 16, 2021

System Requirements for FolderHighlight 2022 Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 256 MB Hard Disk: 10 MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV or above folder Highlight 2022 processor Free Download

Click the link below to start FolderHighlight 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/utilities/folderhighlight-2022-free-download/

