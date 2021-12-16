SpaceX faces sexual harassment allegations from five ex-employees





Some ex-employees have been made public on suspicion of sexual harassment experienced at SpaceX.

A former SpaceX employee has announced a series of sexual harassment allegations he experienced while at Elon Musk’s company. She writes that she reported to human resources but was useless. The Verge reports that it cites the direct experience of four other ex-employees being harassed or seen harassed on SpaceX in connection with their account. Space.com asked SpaceX for a statement, but did not respond.

“I was abusive, after leaving home at an early age, I experienced homelessness and sexual assault at college, and eventually got a job at one of the world’s” major engineering companies, “” said engineer Ashley Cossack. Start the essay. It was posted on the Lioness website on Tuesday (December 14th). “Still, I couldn’t find a way to navigate the SpaceX situation. The workplace I think was in a state of devastation and dysfunction, and eventually had to leave.”

Kossack further details the five specific cases of sexual harassment she experienced and the company’s response to her reports of them. According to the essay, the answer told her that “this kind of problem is too private to openly discuss with the perpetrator,” and “of the proposed solution” to the harassment she experienced. A complaint form that was anonymously advertised asking for a “list”. Cossack also describes the harassment she saw committing against others.

While she focuses on sexual harassment cases, Cossack also mentions that she is experiencing racial prejudice at the company, identifying herself as both first-generation Americans and Asian Americans. doing. In addition, Cossack wrote that the sexual harassment experience began as an intern in 2017 (evidence suggests that multilaterally marginalized people are more likely to experience harassment, and internships are more harassed than full-time employees. It is vulnerable to it).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kosak completed two 8-month internships at SpaceX and then worked full-time for 2.5 years at the company, first as a build reliability engineer and then as a mission integration engineer. rice field. According to her essay, Cossack “personally assessed the technical risks” of Demo 2, the company’s first crew mission to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020. ..

Lioness calls himself a “story platform” with a focus on “story about encountering power.” In September, the same website published an essay by 21 current and former employees of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. This essay depicts a company that is resistant to safety concerns and sexual harassment.

With the exception of Alexandra Abrams, who worked in Blue Origin’s Communications Department and became the face of the September essay, all but one of the co-authors remained anonymous. “Sadly, I know Ashley’s experience of harassment at #SpaceX is shared by many women,” Abrams wrote on Twitter the day the Cossack essay was published. “Over the years, I’ve heard an incredible amount of disturbing stories. Ashley is surprisingly brave to shine aloud in this darkness.”

Cossack’s account of SpaceX’s culture is reflected in the four ex-employees who spoke with The Verge. Three of those employees are anonymous. A fourth, Julia Crowley Farenga, filed a proceeding against SpaceX in 2020, claiming she was denied work after reporting harassment.

The Verge also reported on an email sent by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell after the company was notified of Lioness’ next publication. According to The Verge, in an email, Shotwell said he needed to report harassment and announced that a third party would audit the company’s talent development.

“Reporting harassment in a timely manner is the key to keeping SpaceX a great place to work. We can’t fix what we don’t know,” Shotwell’s email read according to The Verge. The New York Times said in the email that the company “scrutinizes all allegations of harassment and discrimination and takes prompt and appropriate action if it turns out to be in breach of policy.” I added.

(Shotwell is probably the most famous woman in the space industry. Cossack writes that he met Shotwell in his company leadership experience, who said he had never heard of the harassment that Cossack experienced.)

Elon Musk seen in August 2021. (Image credit: Patrick Pleul-Pool / Getty Images)

Both employees who spoke with Kosak and The Verge believe that SpaceX’s climate reflects senior management and masks prioritizing results and progress over employee health.

“Elon [Musk] “We’re using it as a resource to mine engineers, not to lead the team,” Kossack said. “Eron promised not to take responsibility for himself, constantly shifting goal posts and unnecessarily. Steal resources from the people who work for them. Send a threatening message to remind them of burnout and their efforts are never enough. “

The essay subtitle refers to an October tweet from Musk, suggesting a new university, “Texas Tech University,” and adding that there is a “magnificent product.” He removed additional more vulgar tweets on this subject after receiving a backlash. Another mask company, the electric car company Tesla, is also facing multiple proceedings alleging sexual harassment.

A Florida Today article published in October following Blue Origin’s allegations provides a top-level view of sexism and harassment, especially in the space industry, saying that low expressions in the workplace can lead to discrimination. I am saying. In science and engineering companies, women and non-dual people are generally underestimated. According to a Florida Today article, NASA’s science and engineering staff in 2020 were more than three-quarters of men, but no company demographic data is available.

Sexual harassment is a known factor driving women out of science and technology, and in fact, Cossacks seem to have left not just SpaceX, but the entire space industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became Apple’s Operations Program Manager this month.

