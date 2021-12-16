Google’s rumored plans to integrate Duo and Meet into one app have collapsed and burned out





Meet is currently the main focus of video calling

If Google likes anything more than a messaging service, it’s a competing messaging service. I’ve seen it happen repeatedly in apps like Hangouts, Messages, and Allo, but the company’s video chat service is about as complex. Last summer, it seemed like a plan to eventually integrate Meet and Duo into one application, allowing both consumers and businesses to handle it alike. For 2022, that is no longer the case.

A new report from 9to5Google details Google’s diminished interest in the idea of ​​providing a single app for making video calls. Internally, this plan was known as Duet — do you know? — A unified team of company workers will be active throughout 2020, assuming that the two apps will be integrated into one product. However, at the end of last year, the leadership of the two apps informed employees that the Duet team focused on Meet’s enterprise utilities and left full consumer direction.

Not so surprising to anyone who pays attention to the ongoing development of Meet. Enterprise apps have been a busy year. Includes a complete design review, increased attendance limits, translated live captions and more. With the background of Duo’s video, at the time it seemed to suggest further development on a composite platform that collects tools from both apps. After today’s report, it seems much more likely that it is a one-time transaction and not the first sign of a new service. Meanwhile, Duo has transformed Material You, a simplified home screen, and … well, nothing else.

Google has issued a statement to 9to5 Google listing all the features and advances brought to consumer apps throughout 2021. This year. Hell, look at the coverage of both apps over the last 12 months. Google Meet gets new updates at least once a month, but Duo remains almost untouched.

Video chat apps have been essential for both consumers and businesses throughout 2020, but there have been significant changes over the last 12 months. While many workers remain in their home or hybrid office environment, many friends and family have returned to meet in person, whether during the summer or before vacations. Even though the pandemic isn’t over yet, it’s clear that the focus has shifted from effectively connecting friends and family to enabling businesses to function in remote, secure environments.

Of course, this leaves the duo with an uncertain future. Will it continue to be a beloved app that is rarely updated, namely Google Voice, or will it suffer from long shutdowns like Hangouts? As we saw in the company’s previous messaging strategy, anything is possible.

