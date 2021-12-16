Pfizer, AXA and Xiaomi Selected for Corporate Startup Stars 2021-ICC





At the 2021 Corporate Startup Stars Awards, 50 companies from around the world were selected as winners, with Pfizer, AXA and Xiaomi ranked first, second and third respectively.

For the sixth consecutive year, startups have been asked to nominate the prestigious annual Corporate Startup Stars Awards for companies that they believe are the most active in open innovation. Launched by Mind the Bridge under the European Commissions Startup Europe Partnership Initiative in 2016, the award has been expanded on a global level thanks to its partnership with ICC.

Pfizer took first place in the world rankings announced today in Paris at the official awards ceremony held by the French Secretary of State for the digital economy CdricO, followed by AXA and Xiaomi. A total of 50 companies in all parts of the world are recognized for their achievements. Twenty-five are global startup stars and 25 are global open innovation challengers.

Mr. O said: Open innovation is the key to building tomorrow’s society. Given the social and environmental challenges of our time, businesses need to work hand in hand. Therefore, in France, the government is working to integrate the excellence of La French Tech with the excellence of large corporations. That’s why we’re delighted to have some prestigious events in France this year, such as the Corporate Startup Stars Awards.

Alberto Onetti, Chairman of Mind the Bridge, added: No company, regardless of size or industry, is unaffected by the turmoil without putting open innovation at the center of its strategy – the good news is that open innovation is increasingly adopted at the global level and best practices are available. It is now. A slow mover enters the arena and fills the gap. The Corporate Startup Stars Awards aim to showcase best practices and role models on how corporate and startup collaboration can help both parties.

John WH Denton, AO, Secretary-General of the ICC, said: Accelerate technology development. In this way, innovation can be thought of as a continuum. Therefore, a key feature of the open innovation model is its flexibility, which benefits companies that lead other companies through the awards and enable more companies to ensure peace, prosperity and opportunities for all. I’m shining a certain light.

One company that systematically pursues open innovation with a purpose and involves all countries, all genders, and all generations is the 2021 big winner, Pfizer. At the awards ceremony, it was pointed out that the company’s success was not the result of “one-off luck”, but the result of many years of certain innovation activities. Pfizer has a comprehensive open innovation strategy that integrates collaboration and investment. Resilience, LianBio and Pyxis are notable examples of in-house ventures and venture builder Cerevel Therapeutics, as well as acquisitions such as Trillium Therapeutics, which was invested in 2020 and acquired in 2021. The partnership between Pfizer and startup BioNTech symbolizes this by bringing together across national, generational and gender boundaries to support the world.

Open innovation frequently occurs in sectors adjacent to core businesses where Axa has proven to be an international benchmark. The jury acknowledged Axa’s efforts to foster global emerging technologies and business models in areas such as health technology (telemedicine, digital therapy), mobility (rental car, fleet management) and cybersecurity.

Xiaomi is recognized for its successful deployment of open innovation strategies based on both an ecosystem approach and startup investment. Having invested in hundreds of IoT startups so far, Xiaomi has worked with portfolio startups to set up a team of industrial designers to help create products that meet Xiaomi’s strategy and quality standards.

Candace Johnson, a member of the ICC Board of Directors, who heads the Corporate Startup Star Review Board, said: It was really rewarding and inspiring to be able to interact with different members of the open innovation ecosystem throughout the judging process. There are some things that really surprised the jury. First, it’s no longer just open innovation for business. It is an open innovation aimed at serving the earth, space and humanity. Another thing that surprised the judges was that the winners in all categories and regions were not happy with the realization of open innovation in their relationships with their own companies and start-ups. .. No, most of the winners work with the entire community to get everyone involved in the ecosystem and participate in the open innovation process. Often they did it in a challenge.

In addition to Pfizer, AXA and Xiaomi, the top 25 startup stars for 2021 are AB InBev, Allianz, Aramco, BNP Paribas, Bosch, BP, Enel, Engie, Haier, Huawei, Hyundai, Iberdrola, KDDI, Mastercard, National Grid, Nestl, Orange, Samsung, SAP, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, and Telefnica.

The 25 winners in the Open Innovation Challengers category are Acciona, AP Moller Maersk, Banco Bradesco, Bayer AG, BayWa, BBVA, Boeing, BTG Pactual, CEMEX, Enags, Eni, Grupo Bolivar, Grupo Sura and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). , Hitachi, KPN, MTN Group, Rabobank, Rakuten, Shinhan Financial Group, Standard Bank, Susano SA, Tata Group, Tech Mahindra, Volvo Group.

Regional awards are presented to Bosch (Europe), Mastercard (North America), BTG Pactual (South America), Samsung (APAC), Standard Bank (Africa) and Aramco (Middle East).

Seven categories of special awards select recognizable approaches and best practices.

Intrapreneurship Program Award Enags, Engie, and Nestl Startup Procurement Award Allianz, AB Inbev, and Enel Venture Builder Award BP, Telefnica, and 1886 Ventures (participation by Daimler) Corporate Startup Accelerator Award Bosch, Mastercard and SAP Startup Investment Award AEI HorizonX (Boeing), AP Moller Maersk, and the National Grid Startup M & A Award Hyundai, Rakuten, and Tech Mahindra Public Sector Award for Open Innovation Special Awards are specifically aimed at signaling public organizations that are active in startup innovation. GreentownLabs and Transport for London

At the awards ceremony, Mind the Bridge presented significant evidence of the evolution or extinction of the report. Fortune 500 / Forbes 2000 A future model of open innovation from the 2021 global startup star that analyzes how companies interact with startups and scale-ups at the global level.

Mind the Bridge Report Download Report The future model of the evolution or extinction of open innovation from the 2021 global enterprise startup star

