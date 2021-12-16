Kinesso Extends Technology Chop with Kanvas Developer Toolset – AdExchanger





IPG’s marketing intelligence brand Kinesso has developed nine APIs for the Kanvas Developer Toolset, the agency announced Thursday.

The API provided through Kanvas integrates various software tools used to manage advertising campaigns.

For example, advertisers using the Trade Desk and IPG-owned Acxiom can see insights from the Acxiom audience from within the Trade Desk platform, said Graham Wilkinson, EVP of Product Innovation at Kinessos.

In that case, you don’t need to license the Acxiom UI and The Trade Desk UI, “said Wilkinson. Is it additive?

The Kanvas toolset’s open architecture approach is Kinessos’ way to move the ad tech industry from a walled garden to a more open ecosystem.

The open ecosystem approach has long been very successful in the technology and software industry, but in the world of advertising agencies, there are many unique actions, Wilkinson said.

He said the idea here was to make IPG’s open architecture “real” by creating APIs that could be used between agencies.

In addition to beta partnerships with The Trade Desk, Acxiom, and Playground XYZ (acquired by content-targeted advertising firm GumGum on Thursday), Kanvas has about 60 developer partners who use the toolset.

Kanvas has licensed an API developed by Kinesso for use in advertising campaigns from multiple agencies and provides partners with a single interface to access over 120 endpoints developed by Kinesso. increase.

By licensing the API to an external agency, Kinesso will be a promising new source of revenue, Wilkinson said. Kanvas aims to be something like Twilio, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, AccuWeather. All of these services have a proven track record of successfully licensing APIs.

According to Wilkinson, API has grown into a revenue driver in the tech industry. Given the richness of our product suite, offering these and licensing them externally felt like a natural evolution.

The Kanvas API suite will also be available to publishers, but Kinesso has no plans to partner with publishers to develop property-specific APIs.

According to Wilkinson, it helped publishers and other partners understand all the different endpoints of the API and how to combine them to meet their needs.

