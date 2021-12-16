Facebook aims to be a vast network of spies to hire





As part of the investigation, Facebook’s parent company Meta has deleted hundreds of Facebook and Instagram accounts associated with seven different spy organizations. Report from New Yorker.

According to Meta, the espionage company has somehow notified about 50,000 people targeted.

Investigations from Meta and the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab offer two more comprehensive investigations into the booming civilian espionage business that the Biden administration has sought to crack down on human rights concerns. ..

The Citizen Lab, a digital rights research center at the University of Toronto, is said to have been created by one of the surveillance companies, Cytrox, on the phone of former Egyptian presidential candidate Ayman Nour, a critic of Egyptian President Abdel Fatta Elsisi. I found intrusive spyware.

“These’cyber mercenaries’ often claim that their services target only criminals and terrorists, but our months of research show that the targets are actually indiscriminate. “We conclude,” said a meta-researcher released Thursday in a report, including critics of authoritarian regimes and human rights activists.

Seven monitoring companies and organizations surveyed by Meta provide clients with a range of services, from easy-to-use hacking tools to break into mobile phones to access to social media accounts to monitor targets.

Black Cube’s services included masquerading as film producers, graduate students, and non-governmental organization (NGO) workers to monitor targets around the world.

According to Meta, another Israeli company, Bluehawk CI, used a social media account to disguise itself as a journalist for Fox News and other media outlets in an attempt to trick the target into a camera interview.

Meta said it has disabled Facebook and Instagram accounts associated with Israeli companies Cobwebs Technologies and Cognyte, in addition to Black Cube, Blue Hawk and Sight Rocks. Indian company BellTroX; Chinese entity not identified by Meta.

“We haven’t heard from Facebook (Meta) and aren’t aware of allegations that Facebook has made about our services,” Cobwebs spokeswoman Meital Levi Tal said in an email to CNN. “CobWebs works only in accordance with the law and adheres to strict privacy standards.”

I wasn’t able to ask BellTroX for comment. None of the other four named oversight companies responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Facebook changed its brand name as Meta in October under close scrutiny from US lawmakers on how the platform handles false information that is harmful to the real world.

Stay in the shadow

New findings show how long they go to hire civilian spies, avoid public surveillance, and hide their activities.

Cytrox, an ambiguous spyware company that Citizen Lab researchers say was founded in North Macedonia, is a good example. Researchers said Cytrox has a corporate presence in Israel and Hungary under various names.

According to surveillance industry analysts, Cytrox is one of several competitors in the spyware market of NSO Group, an Israeli company that the Ministry of Commerce has moved to block transactions with US tech companies.

The Biden administration claims that NSO Group spyware was used by foreign governments to target journalists and embassy workers. NSO Group rejected the allegations, stating that the product would serve the US national security interests.

Citizen Lab analyzed the phone of Egyptian politician Noor and concluded that it was hacked by spyware created by both Cytrox and NSO Group this summer.

Noor ran for Egyptian president against former authoritarian ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2005, and then spent three years in prison on charges of fraudulent elections accused by the United States. Noor has been in exile in Turkey for several years and has criticized the current Egyptian president, Elsisi.

In a statement released Thursday through Noor’s political party, Gado El Taura, Noor accused Egypt, Saudi and Emirati governments of being involved in hacking their mobile phones.

“I couldn’t find any explanation or justification for this unfortunate and unacceptable attack on my private life,” Noor told CNN.

The Washington embassies in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday’s allegations.

“Multiple factors indicate that the Egyptian government is responsible for the hack,” Bill Marzac, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, told CNN.

“Our scan identified the Egyptian government as a customer of Cytrox …, the website used in the hacking of the two targets had an Egyptian theme, and the message that started the hack was Egyptian. It was sent from the WhatsApp number, “Marczak said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who used the Pegasus spyware on Nour’s phone. NSO Group did not respond to the request for comment.

According to digital records reviewed by Citizen Lab and reports in North Macedonia, the founder of Cytrox is young entrepreneur Ivo Malinkovski.

At least until the end of Wednesday, Marinkovsky’s LinkedIn page had a photo of him holding a Cytrox coffee mug. The photo was deleted after CNN sent a message to the LinkedIn account asking for comment.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand contributed to the press.

