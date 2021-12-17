Will 2022 be the year of technology built for neurodiversity?





Texthelp CTO Ryan Graham explores the concept of technology built in 2022 to improve workplace neurodiversity.

Organizations need to consider ways to make their technology as comprehensive as possible for their users.

As the end of 2021 approaches, it’s a good time to pause and consider what the New Year will bring to the European technology industry. The world is still upset by the aftermath of COVID, which will continue until 2022. As a result, companies are moving to new ways of working and adopting technology that is suitable for people working in remote areas and in different regions. Innovation and development growth trends are software that supports neurodiversity between customers and employees.

Digital by default, intentionally digital

The transition from physical to digital will settle next year. Companies are investing heavily in digital channels. Those who do it right can enjoy increased revenue, customer engagement, and satisfaction. However, the proliferation of digitalization has led many to establish poor design and user experience (UX) practices.

For some customers, these issues can be overlooked, but for others, they can be a serious obstacle. An estimated 1 in 7 people will be more than annoying if they have some form of neurodiversity, bad UX, clunky design, or poorly written content. For neurodiversity customers with symptoms such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism, these issues can make it difficult to understand and navigate the website. Inadequate display and communication of information can lead customers to make mistakes, frustrate, and ultimately avoid brands that offer a better experience.

Brands that succeed in providing accessible UX should audit their existing content to make sure it is understandable in the wider market. When possible, ensure that accessibility is built at the beginning of the process and everything after that is built with inclusiveness in mind.

2021 was a year for companies to invest in technology and move more operations online. 2022 should be a year that makes the online experience better and more accessible.

How can I make technology design more comprehensive?

Not just have

The online accessibility business case is not new, but it has intensified in recent years. As wheelchair-accessible buildings are currently considered unacceptable, customers become more aware of the barriers that prevent them from buying products or accessing services online.

Currently, there is a great deal of pressure on private and public sector organizations to show that they are actively working on E in ESG (Environment, Society, Governance). This was a monument between the private and public sectors, primarily caused by consumer pressure. With an increasing focus on S, companies are increasing oversight to address diversity and inclusion (D & I), both at the employer level and at the external brand level.

The public will soon call on businesses to make a hollow statement with little water. If a company does not provide truly comprehensive services, criticism of its practices can increase. Big brands like Domino are already facing legal action over their lack of accessibility, as visually impaired users couldn’t order from their websites with the help of screen readers. There is no doubt that other brands are likely to face similar challenges unless they improve their offerings next year.

Customer digital accessibility forms part of this focus, and companies need to demonstrate that their platform is suitable for everyone, including those with nervousness. The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) describe how to make websites more accessible to people with disabilities. As an international standard for web accessibility, companies are expected to meet these standards. Compliance is only required for the UK public sector, but WCAG is the easiest way for businesses to track their accessibility efforts. WCAG 3 is expected to be completed in the next few years, and companies using 2022 to meet compliance will alleviate much of the pain in the future.

Improve employee experience

Consumers are not the only group that operates at a higher standard. Employees also expect the organization to offer more accessibility options to its staff. We’ve seen hybrid work become the norm, but accessibility is also an important element of an employee’s experience.

Neurodiversity is an important part of this process, ranging from recruitment to onboarding and day-to-day support. Given that people with neurodiversity such as autism are seven times more likely to be chronically lonely during the blockade, companies that are adopting a more hybrid work environment are with staff. You have a responsibility to maintain communication and support your career. In fact, this includes literacy support tools to help people with dyslexia and the incorporation of screen maskers to limit distractions for people with ADHD.

Is hybrid work really sustainable?

Fairer than equality

Even with these efforts to improve the experience and accessibility, it is always difficult to provide an equal experience for everyone. Instead of focusing on providing an equal experience, focus on equal results. When investing in and improving online channels, businesses need to consider different ways of thinking, processing, behavior, and how to tailor the experience to their personal tastes and needs. Our top priority is to provide our staff and customers with a fair, comprehensive and supportive environment. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE & I) are becoming an increasingly important part of all public companies reporting requirements. It is up to the enterprise to truly understand your audience and focus on explaining different situations.

In an ideal world, five of the world’s top companies will announce a DE & I policy in 2022 to show that they are actively attracting, hiring, nurturing and retaining employees with disabilities and neurodiversity. It’s great to see. I have already seen schools and universities. Now is the time for the workplace to participate and continue this approach to inclusiveness, providing the support these students need to participate and learn. Change both workplace practices and practical tools to support staff.

